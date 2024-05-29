Donald Trump: 'I Would Have Bombed Moscow and Beijing'

World | May 29, 2024, Wednesday // 15:17
Bulgaria: Donald Trump: 'I Would Have Bombed Moscow and Beijing'

US presidential candidate Donald Trump has claimed he would have "bombed Moscow" if Russia's invasion of Ukraine had occurred during his presidency. He made this statement during a private campaign event, according to The Washington Post.

Sources indicated that Trump suggested he would bomb Moscow and Beijing if Russia invaded Ukraine or if China attacked Taiwan. These comments reportedly surprised some of his campaign donors, as noted by Focus.

Journalists observed that Trump often discussed foreign policy at campaign events, in addition to topics like inflation and immigration that he covers in his rallies.

Trump's spokesperson, Caroline Levitt, stated that while Joe Biden's supporters in Hollywood and Silicon Valley hesitate to back Biden's campaign, donors nationwide are rallying to support Trump's re-election, believing that four more years of Biden's policies would be disastrous.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, Trump, Moscow, Beijing

Related Articles:

Trump-Musk Alliance: Potential White House Role Discussed

Sources cited by the newspaper indicate that Trump and Musk have engaged in discussions regarding the potential for the billionaire to provide "official input and influence" on matters concerning economic policy and border security

World | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 11:00

US Opposes Ukraine's Use of American Weapons Against Russia

The United States has declared its opposition to Ukraine using American weaponry to target Russia, as tensions escalate following Vladimir Putin's warning against such actions

World » Ukraine | May 29, 2024, Wednesday // 10:03

US: No Red Lines Crossed by Israel in Rafah Operation

The United States asserts that Israel did not cross any red lines in its recent operation in Rafah

World | May 29, 2024, Wednesday // 10:00

Trump Vows to Crush Pro-Palestinian Protests

Trump will crush pro-Palestinian protests if he becomes president

World | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 10:00

US Embassy in Bulgaria Extends Warm Wishes on May 24 Celebration

The US embassy in Bulgaria has extended its congratulations on today's special holiday

Politics » Diplomacy | May 24, 2024, Friday // 11:28

US Imposes Visa Restrictions on Georgia Amid Democracy Concerns

The United States has introduced a new visa restriction policy targeting individuals in Georgia who are complicit in undermining democratic processes and institutions

World | May 24, 2024, Friday // 09:38
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Europe's Air Defense Nightmare: Just 5% Ready!

NATO's assessment, as reported by a source in the "Financial Times", reveals a stark reality

World » EU | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 15:21

Success for Ukrainian Navy as Drones Destroy Russian Black Sea Fleet Vessels

Last night, Ukrainian Magura V5 naval drones conducted a parade in the Black Sea, during which they successfully sank two additional fast landing craft belonging to the Russian Black Sea Fleet

World » Ukraine | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 14:59

This NATO Country Will Join The War In Ukraine Under Certain Conditions

French President Emmanuel Macron recently discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine with "The Economist", where he expressed openness to the idea of deploying French troops to Ukraine under specific conditions

World » Ukraine | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 14:12

German Defense Minister Advocates for Partial Return to Conscription

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is advocating for a partial revival of conscription

World » EU | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 13:48

Ukraine's Military Mobilization: Pressures Mount as Army Seeks Recruits

Ukraine is facing a critical shortage of soldiers, prompting the government to intensify efforts to enlist men into military service

World » Ukraine | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 12:01

Latvian President Calls for 'Drone Wall' on NATO's Border with Russia

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevičs has proposed the construction of a "wall of drones" along NATO's border with Russia to counter potential migration-related provocations by Russian President Putin and other threats

World » Russia | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 11:21
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria