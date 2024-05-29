Donald Trump: 'I Would Have Bombed Moscow and Beijing'

US presidential candidate Donald Trump has claimed he would have "bombed Moscow" if Russia's invasion of Ukraine had occurred during his presidency. He made this statement during a private campaign event, according to The Washington Post.

Sources indicated that Trump suggested he would bomb Moscow and Beijing if Russia invaded Ukraine or if China attacked Taiwan. These comments reportedly surprised some of his campaign donors, as noted by Focus.

Journalists observed that Trump often discussed foreign policy at campaign events, in addition to topics like inflation and immigration that he covers in his rallies.

Trump's spokesperson, Caroline Levitt, stated that while Joe Biden's supporters in Hollywood and Silicon Valley hesitate to back Biden's campaign, donors nationwide are rallying to support Trump's re-election, believing that four more years of Biden's policies would be disastrous.