Vestbee Announces Summer Pitch CEE to Connect Best Regional Companies with Global Investors

Business | May 29, 2024, Wednesday // 15:04
Bulgaria: Vestbee Announces Summer Pitch CEE to Connect Best Regional Companies with Global Investors @Vestbee

Vestbee, one of the leading European platforms for startups, VC funds, accelerators, and corporates, has just launched a new program, Vestbee Summer Pitch CEE, which connects startups from Central and Eastern Europe with global investors. 

 

With Summer Pitch CEE, 100 carefully selected startups will have the opportunity to showcase their ideas, gain exposure, and connect with hundreds of VCs and business angels, a.o. Atomico, Creandum, Molten Ventures, OpenOcean, Beringea, Eleven Ventures, Flashpoint Venture Capital, OTB Ventures, Piton Capital, Dawn Capital, KAYA VC, 500 Global, Flyer One Ventures, BlackFin Capital Partners, Elevator Ventures, No Such Ventures, and many more.

 

What is offered to startups?

Shortlisted startups will have the exclusive chance to participate in an online Pitching Session, where they'll present their innovative solutions to hundreds of international VC funds and business angels, with a possibility to secure investment from Vestbee SPV and partnering VCs. 

Summer Pitch CEE gives startups a unique opportunity to attract the attention of prominent global investors, receive fundraising support, tailored introductions, and investment alongside media visibility and startup perks and tools, including Mixpanel, Notion, Slack, Hotjar, Stripe, HubSpot, Zendesk and more. 

Which startups are invited to apply?

The Summer Pitch CEE program is tailored to early-stage startups from the CEE region raising funds or planning to do so within the next few months for a pre-seed, seed, or series A round.

***

Apply now before the deadline on June 28th, 2024.

For additional information on the timeline, selection process, and the benefits of the Summer Pitch CEE program, please visit this link. 

