France Signals Willingness to Recognize Palestinian State

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed readiness to recognize a Palestinian state during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

Macron stated, "There are no taboos for France, and I am fully prepared to recognize the Palestinian state." He emphasized the importance of timing for such recognition.

Addressing the ongoing conflict, Macron condemned the suffering of civilians, particularly in Rafah, describing the situation as "terrifying." He called for an end to operations in the southern city and reiterated Israel's right to self-defense, emphasizing the need for compliance with international and humanitarian law.

Macron highlighted the lack of safe spaces for Palestinian civilians and expressed support for Algeria's request for an emergency meeting at the UN. He underscored efforts to collaborate with Algeria and other Security Council partners to formulate a resolution addressing the humanitarian crisis and ceasefire, while providing a clear UN mandate for Gaza.

Additionally, Macron noted recent developments where Ireland, Norway, and Spain officially recognized Palestine as a state, signaling growing international support for Palestinian sovereignty.