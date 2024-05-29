France Signals Willingness to Recognize Palestinian State

World | May 29, 2024, Wednesday // 12:00
Bulgaria: France Signals Willingness to Recognize Palestinian State

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed readiness to recognize a Palestinian state during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

Macron stated, "There are no taboos for France, and I am fully prepared to recognize the Palestinian state." He emphasized the importance of timing for such recognition.

Addressing the ongoing conflict, Macron condemned the suffering of civilians, particularly in Rafah, describing the situation as "terrifying." He called for an end to operations in the southern city and reiterated Israel's right to self-defense, emphasizing the need for compliance with international and humanitarian law.

Macron highlighted the lack of safe spaces for Palestinian civilians and expressed support for Algeria's request for an emergency meeting at the UN. He underscored efforts to collaborate with Algeria and other Security Council partners to formulate a resolution addressing the humanitarian crisis and ceasefire, while providing a clear UN mandate for Gaza.

Additionally, Macron noted recent developments where Ireland, Norway, and Spain officially recognized Palestine as a state, signaling growing international support for Palestinian sovereignty.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Palestinian, Macron, state, French

Related Articles:

This NATO Country Will Join The War In Ukraine Under Certain Conditions

French President Emmanuel Macron recently discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine with "The Economist", where he expressed openness to the idea of deploying French troops to Ukraine under specific conditions

World » Ukraine | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 14:12

Danish Parliament Rejects Bill to Recognize the Palestinian State

The Danish parliament has turned down a bill to recognize the Palestinian state

World » EU | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 16:52

Breaking: Spain Declares Palestinian State with East Jerusalem as Capital!

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Tuesday that Spain would initiate the process of recognizing a Palestinian state

World | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 11:00

Trump Vows to Crush Pro-Palestinian Protests

Trump will crush pro-Palestinian protests if he becomes president

World | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 10:00

French Troops to Arrive on Ukrainian Soil!

This initiative, driven by a French proposal, aims to enhance cooperation and support between the two countries

World » Ukraine | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 09:30

Netanyahu: Military Actions Against Hamas Will Persist Despite Rafah Tragedy

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue the war against Hamas

World | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 09:14
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Europe's Air Defense Nightmare: Just 5% Ready!

NATO's assessment, as reported by a source in the "Financial Times", reveals a stark reality

World » EU | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 15:21

Success for Ukrainian Navy as Drones Destroy Russian Black Sea Fleet Vessels

Last night, Ukrainian Magura V5 naval drones conducted a parade in the Black Sea, during which they successfully sank two additional fast landing craft belonging to the Russian Black Sea Fleet

World » Ukraine | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 14:59

This NATO Country Will Join The War In Ukraine Under Certain Conditions

French President Emmanuel Macron recently discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine with "The Economist", where he expressed openness to the idea of deploying French troops to Ukraine under specific conditions

World » Ukraine | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 14:12

German Defense Minister Advocates for Partial Return to Conscription

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is advocating for a partial revival of conscription

World » EU | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 13:48

Ukraine's Military Mobilization: Pressures Mount as Army Seeks Recruits

Ukraine is facing a critical shortage of soldiers, prompting the government to intensify efforts to enlist men into military service

World » Ukraine | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 12:01

Latvian President Calls for 'Drone Wall' on NATO's Border with Russia

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevičs has proposed the construction of a "wall of drones" along NATO's border with Russia to counter potential migration-related provocations by Russian President Putin and other threats

World » Russia | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 11:21
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria