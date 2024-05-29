Fatal Collision: One Dead, 30 Injured in Bus-Car Accident near Belgrade

Accident Halts Tram Traffic on "Bulgaria" Boulevard in Sofia
The movement of trams along the "Bulgaria" boulevard in the capital was briefly disrupted due to an accident involving a car
RTS reported that a collision between a bus and a car near Mali Pozarevac, close to the Serbian capital Belgrade, resulted in one fatality and 30 injuries.
The deceased individual was the driver of the car, while four of the injured are reported to be in critical condition. Upon the accident, three ambulance teams from Mladenovac swiftly responded to the scene, attending to the injured individuals, most of whom sustained minor injuries.
In response to the incident, local authorities have mobilized to regulate traffic flow in the affected area, which has caused delays. As a result, vehicles are being rerouted via Mali Popović while investigations into the accident are underway
North Macedonia's new president, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, announced that she signed her oath using the country's constitutional name
Djordje Mijatovic, brother of the deputy prime minister of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, died
The United Nations has officially designated July 11 as an annual day of remembrance for the victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre
The UN General Assembly is set to discuss and vote on a draft resolution regarding the Srebrenica massacre
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has once again cautioned Skopje about the potential risk of international isolation due to its failure to fully implement the Prespa Agreement
According to a recent survey by the Washington-based International Republican Institute, Serbian citizens exhibit the highest level of Euroscepticism in the Western Balkans
