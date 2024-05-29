Fatal Collision: One Dead, 30 Injured in Bus-Car Accident near Belgrade

May 29, 2024, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Fatal Collision: One Dead, 30 Injured in Bus-Car Accident near Belgrade

RTS reported that a collision between a bus and a car near Mali Pozarevac, close to the Serbian capital Belgrade, resulted in one fatality and 30 injuries.

The deceased individual was the driver of the car, while four of the injured are reported to be in critical condition. Upon the accident, three ambulance teams from Mladenovac swiftly responded to the scene, attending to the injured individuals, most of whom sustained minor injuries.

In response to the incident, local authorities have mobilized to regulate traffic flow in the affected area, which has caused delays. As a result, vehicles are being rerouted via Mali Popović while investigations into the accident are underway

