World | May 29, 2024, Wednesday // 11:20
Just Why? Billionaire and Explorer Plan Dive to Titanic Wreckage

American billionaire Larry Connor and marine explorer Patrick Lahey are gearing up for an ambitious expedition to explore the famed wreckage of the Titanic at the depths of the Atlantic Ocean, according to reports from the BBC.

Connor, hailing from Ohio and known for his ventures in luxury real estate, is teaming up with Lahey, the co-founder of Triton Submarines, for the daring dive into the depths of the North Atlantic. The pair plans to descend to approximately 3,800 meters below the ocean surface to witness the iconic remains of the Titanic firsthand.

A spokesperson for Triton Submarines emphasized that the expedition would proceed only after full certification of the vessel. Currently, there is no set timeline for the planned endeavor.

The expedition intends to utilize the Triton 4000/2 Abyssal Explorer, a submarine equipped to safely reach depths of 4,000 meters. This advanced vessel underscores the technological capabilities required for such deep-sea exploration.

Last June, the world was shocked by a tragic incident involving the bathyscaphe "Titan," constructed by OceanGate. The carbon fiber submersible, certified to dive to a depth of 1,300 meters, suffered a catastrophic failure en route to the Titanic wreckage. The accident claimed the lives of OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, British entrepreneur Hamish Harding, and veteran French navy diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

