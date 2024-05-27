Delhi Records Record-High Temperature Amid Water Shortage Warnings

May 29, 2024, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Delhi Records Record-High Temperature Amid Water Shortage Warnings

India's capital experienced scorching temperatures, with the mercury soaring to a record 49.9 degrees Celsius, as reported by AFP. This unprecedented heatwave prompted warnings from authorities regarding water shortages in the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded the extreme temperatures on Tuesday at weather stations in two suburbs of Delhi, indicating "severe heatwave conditions". The recorded temperatures were nine degrees higher than expected, according to the Met Office.

Forecasts for the following day suggested similar scorching temperatures, prompting authorities to issue a red alert warning for the city's over 30 million residents. Delhi had previously witnessed high temperatures in May 2022, reaching 49.2 degrees Celsius.

Concerns over water shortages intensified as the capital sweltered in the heat. Water minister Atishi Marlena emphasized the need for collective action to curb wasteful water usage, implementing measures such as reducing water supply frequency and rationing saved water to address scarcity in deficient areas.

Many attributed the soaring temperatures to hot winds from Rajasthan state, where temperatures peaked at 50.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, making it the hottest region in the country. Rajasthan's Phalodi desert region holds the national heat record, reaching 51 degrees Celsius in 2016.

Simultaneously, West Bengal and the north-eastern state of Mizoram grappled with the impacts of Cyclone Remal, which brought strong winds and heavy rains, claiming lives in India and Bangladesh. Bangladesh's Meteorological Department highlighted the cyclone's unusual duration, linking it to climate change.

