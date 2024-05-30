Accident Halts Tram Traffic on "Bulgaria" Boulevard in Sofia

Eurozone Bound: Bulgaria Nears Inflation Goal, Finance Ministry Confirms
The Bulgarian Ministry of Finance projects that Bulgaria will satisfy the inflation criterion by the year's end
The movement of trams along the "Bulgaria" boulevard in the capital was briefly disrupted due to an accident involving a car, as reported by the Ministry of the Interior. The incident occurred around 9:30 this morning when a car collided in the vicinity of "Bulgaria" Boulevard.
The car came to a halt in the middle of the tram tracks, resulting in a temporary suspension of tram services for approximately an hour. However, motor traffic has since resumed along the boulevard. Police teams are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident to determine the cause.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Late last night, social media was abuzz with shocking clips depicting a teacher at the municipal innovative kindergarten "Fantasia" in Velingrad allegedly abusing young children in her care
In Plovdiv, the perpetrator of yet another shooting incident targeting a public transport bus remains unidentified, as police continue their search operations
In Sofia, investigations are ongoing into the accident at the Central Railway Station, where a locomotive collided with a passenger train
Transport Minister Georgi Gvozdeikov confirmed that there was no head-on collision between two trains in Sofia around 4:40 p.m
A technical glitch in the temporary route-computer centralization system at Sofia Central Station led to disruptions in train schedules, causing delays and cancellations
In Plovdiv, an incident occurred where an unknown individual fired shots at a city bus
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU