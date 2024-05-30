Accident Halts Tram Traffic on "Bulgaria" Boulevard in Sofia

Society » INCIDENTS | May 29, 2024, Wednesday // 11:00
Bulgaria: Accident Halts Tram Traffic on "Bulgaria" Boulevard in Sofia

The movement of trams along the "Bulgaria" boulevard in the capital was briefly disrupted due to an accident involving a car, as reported by the Ministry of the Interior. The incident occurred around 9:30 this morning when a car collided in the vicinity of "Bulgaria" Boulevard.

The car came to a halt in the middle of the tram tracks, resulting in a temporary suspension of tram services for approximately an hour. However, motor traffic has since resumed along the boulevard. Police teams are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident to determine the cause.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tram, Bulgaria, car

Related Articles:

Eurozone Bound: Bulgaria Nears Inflation Goal, Finance Ministry Confirms

The Bulgarian Ministry of Finance projects that Bulgaria will satisfy the inflation criterion by the year's end

Business » Finance | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 13:02

Bulgaria Braces for 8% Spike in Natural Gas Costs Next Month

During an open meeting, Ivan Ivanov, the chairman of the Commission for Energy and Water Regulation, revealed that the price of natural gas is set to increase by slightly over 8% in June

Business » Energy | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 12:06

Bulgaria's Kozloduy NPP Shifts Away from Russian Nuclear Fuel

Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has announced its decision to terminate the contract with Russia for the supply of nuclear fuel

Business » Energy | May 29, 2024, Wednesday // 17:56

Bulgaria: Lowest Life Expectancy in Europe!

Life expectancy in Bulgaria has increased by a year and a half, according to the latest data from the National Institute of Statistics

Society | May 29, 2024, Wednesday // 16:18

EU Shock: Bulgaria Leads with 22% Wanting Bloc Exit

A recent study conducted by the Foundation for Political Innovation and the Ipsos Institute across 27 EU member states reveals that only 13 percent of citizens express a desire to leave the bloc

World » EU | May 29, 2024, Wednesday // 14:00

Bulgarian Travel Trends: More Outbound Trips, Moderate Inbound Visits

In April 2024, the number of trips made by Bulgarian citizens to other countries increased by 4.9% compared to the same period in 2023

Business » Tourism | May 29, 2024, Wednesday // 12:09
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Shocking: Child Abuse Allegations Surface at Velingrad Kindergarten

Late last night, social media was abuzz with shocking clips depicting a teacher at the municipal innovative kindergarten "Fantasia" in Velingrad allegedly abusing young children in her care

Society » Incidents | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 10:51

Plovdiv's Public Transport Under Fire: 14 Shooting Incidents in Five Months

In Plovdiv, the perpetrator of yet another shooting incident targeting a public transport bus remains unidentified, as police continue their search operations

Society » Incidents | May 29, 2024, Wednesday // 13:06

Train Delays Persist in Sofia After Yesterday's Incident

In Sofia, investigations are ongoing into the accident at the Central Railway Station, where a locomotive collided with a passenger train

Society » Incidents | May 29, 2024, Wednesday // 09:47

Breaking: Train Collision Causes Havoc at Sofia Central Station (UPDATED)

Transport Minister Georgi Gvozdeikov confirmed that there was no head-on collision between two trains in Sofia around 4:40 p.m

Society » Incidents | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 17:13

Train Disruptions: Technical Issue Hits Sofia Central Station Operations

A technical glitch in the temporary route-computer centralization system at Sofia Central Station led to disruptions in train schedules, causing delays and cancellations

Society » Incidents | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 12:30

Incident in Plovdiv: Unknown Assailant Fires Shots at Bus...Again!

In Plovdiv, an incident occurred where an unknown individual fired shots at a city bus

Society » Incidents | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 11:31
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria