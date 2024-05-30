Accident Halts Tram Traffic on "Bulgaria" Boulevard in Sofia

The movement of trams along the "Bulgaria" boulevard in the capital was briefly disrupted due to an accident involving a car, as reported by the Ministry of the Interior. The incident occurred around 9:30 this morning when a car collided in the vicinity of "Bulgaria" Boulevard.

The car came to a halt in the middle of the tram tracks, resulting in a temporary suspension of tram services for approximately an hour. However, motor traffic has since resumed along the boulevard. Police teams are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident to determine the cause.