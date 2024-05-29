Kozloduy NPP in Bulgaria Embarks on Alternative Fuel Integration

Bulgaria's Kozloduy NPP Shifts Away from Russian Nuclear Fuel
Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has announced its decision to terminate the contract with Russia for the supply of nuclear fuel
The implementation of an alternative fuel type in Unit 5 of the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has commenced, marking a significant step forward in diversifying energy sources at the facility.
As part of the plant's diversification program, an agreement was reached with "Westinghouse Electric Sweden" for the supply of nuclear fuel. Last month, the first shipment of fuel arrived, meeting licensing requirements set forth by the Nuclear Regulatory Agency.
The process of loading cassettes with the new fuel began earlier this month during the scheduled annual maintenance shutdown of Unit 5. This milestone underscores the plant's commitment to embracing alternative energy sources and modernizing its operations.
Today, an official ceremony will take place, with Minister of Energy Vladimir Malinov slated to participate. Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has also received an invitation to attend, as announced by the press center of the Ministry of Energy.
