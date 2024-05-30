Europe's Air Defense Nightmare: Just 5% Ready!
NATO's assessment, as reported by a source in the "Financial Times", reveals a stark reality
The United States has declared its opposition to Ukraine using American weaponry to target Russia, as tensions escalate following Vladimir Putin's warning against such actions. The White House issued this statement shortly after Putin cautioned that employing Western arms to strike deep into Russian territory could escalate into a global conflict.
Contrary to signals from Paris and Berlin, Washington's stance remains unchanged. French and German leaders have advocated for Ukraine's ability to strike Russian military sites launching missiles into Ukrainian territory. However, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby emphasized the US's stance, stating, "We do not encourage or enable the use of weapons supplied by the United States to strike Russian territory."
Meanwhile, the European Union asserts that decisions regarding the use of weapons supplied to Ukraine against Russian targets rest with individual member states. EU High Representative for Foreign Policy and Security, Josep Borrell, emphasized this during a press conference following a meeting of European defense ministers in Brussels.
Borrell underscored that while some EU countries have shifted their positions, no decision will be made at the EU level to dictate such actions. He stressed the importance of each member state taking responsibility for its decisions in this matter, highlighting the evolving dynamics within the EU regarding support for Ukraine's requests.
Expressing optimism, Borrell also addressed the potential provision of funds from profits generated by seized Russian assets in the EU to Ukraine. He outlined expectations of approximately 3 billion euros annually, with the majority earmarked for bolstering defense capabilities.
Last night, Ukrainian Magura V5 naval drones conducted a parade in the Black Sea, during which they successfully sank two additional fast landing craft belonging to the Russian Black Sea Fleet
French President Emmanuel Macron recently discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine with "The Economist", where he expressed openness to the idea of deploying French troops to Ukraine under specific conditions
Ukraine is facing a critical shortage of soldiers, prompting the government to intensify efforts to enlist men into military service
During the night, Russia launched cruise missiles from Tu-95 strategic bombers, targeting various areas of Ukraine
Poland's Foreign Minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, has suggested that Poland should not dismiss the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine
The Russian army has announced the capture of two more villages in Ukraine, claiming control over Ivanivka in the Kharkiv region and Netailove in the Donetsk region
