US: No Red Lines Crossed by Israel in Rafah Operation

World | May 29, 2024, Wednesday // 10:00
US: No Red Lines Crossed by Israel in Rafah Operation

The United States asserts that Israel did not cross any red lines in its recent operation in Rafah. John Kirby, the White House's national security spokesperson, made this statement, emphasizing that Washington condemns the loss of life in Gaza but currently has no intentions of altering its policy towards Tel Aviv.

Kirby noted that the Israeli military has been cooperative, answering all inquiries from the American side and initiating an investigation into the incident. Several days ago, Israeli forces conducted a strike on a refugee camp in the Rafah area, resulting in numerous casualties, including many children.

According to information provided to the American side by the Israeli army, the strike was not deliberate, and the fatalities among Palestinian refugees were attributed to a secondary explosion.

While Washington has urged Tel Aviv to reconsider its military actions in densely populated areas like Rafah, evidence suggests that Israeli forces remain active in the heart of the region. However, Israel has not confirmed the commencement of a full-scale ground operation at this time.

