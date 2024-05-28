Train Delays Persist in Sofia After Yesterday's Incident

In Sofia, investigations are ongoing into the accident at the Central Railway Station, where a locomotive collided with a passenger train. One theory being considered is that the collision occurred because the driver suddenly fell ill.

The incident resulted in injuries to 12 people, with four of them being taken to various hospitals in the city for further examination. Following the accident, there were changes to the timetable and train delays, which have continued into this morning.

The Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ_ website indicates that trains on the Sofia-Varna route are experiencing delays ranging from 50 minutes to 2 hours. A passenger train from Shumen to Varna had to stop at Kaspichan station to wait for another train to pass.

Passengers are advised to use the "Radar" function on the BDZ website, which provides real-time updates on the movement of trains.