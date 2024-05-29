The Return Of The King: Tsar Ferdinand's Remains Come Home to Bulgaria

Society | May 29, 2024, Wednesday // 09:20
Bulgaria: The Return Of The King: Tsar Ferdinand's Remains Come Home to Bulgaria

The mortal remains of King (Tsar) Ferdinand will be brought to Bulgaria, with the mourning ceremony set to take place at the royal palace "Vrana," as announced by the "King Boris and Queen Giovanna" Fund. The service, open to the public, begins at 3:30 p.m.

The remains of Tsar Ferdinand will be transported from Coburg to Sofia by military plane. Upon arrival, the coffin will be solemnly taken down and placed in a hearse, which will travel to the "Vrana" palace. The funeral procession will start at the main entrance of the palace park and proceed to the building, where it will be received by Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gothaand his family, along with Western and Central European Metropolitan Anthony, the official envoy of the Holy Synod, and the Apostolic Nuncio to Bulgaria, Archbishop Monsignor Luciano Suriani.

The ceremony will be held in front of the central entrance of "Vrana," after which the casket will be moved to the central lobby. A brief farewell will take place in a family circle before the palace doors are opened to the public, allowing citizens to pay their respects to the late Tsar Ferdinand.

Tsar Ferdinand, the first monarch of the Third Bulgarian Kingdom, had been interred in the crypt of the Church of St. Augustine in Coburg, Germany. There, he was placed in a temporary sarcophagus in front of the tomb of his parents, Prince Augustus of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha and Princess Clementine of Orléans.

Tsar Ferdinand died on September 10, 1948, in Coburg at the age of 87. On Monday, Coburg bid farewell with a church service at St. Augustine, attended by Bulgaria's ambassador to Berlin, Grigor Porozhanov.

The Mayor of Coburg expressed his satisfaction that King Ferdinand's long-held wish was being fulfilled, allowing his remains to return to Bulgaria. He thanked Tsar Ferdinand for his contributions to Coburg and wished him a safe final journey to his beloved Vrana Palace in Sofia, where he will find a permanent resting place.

