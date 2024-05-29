North Korea Attacks South Korea With Excrement Balloons!

South Korea has issued a warning to residents near the North Korean border to stay vigilant after the discovery of over 90 balloons carrying various items, including garbage and excrement. The South Korean military has advised people to avoid these balloons and report them to the authorities.

North Korea's vice defense minister released a statement, threatening to use "powerful force for self-defense" and promising to send "heaps of garbage and filth" in retaliation for Seoul's airdropping of "dirty objects" into North Korea. This statement underscores the ongoing tensions between the two countries.

Photos are emerging this morning of the balloons sent from North Korea that have landed in South Korea overnight, filled with trash not propaganda leaflets, and some bursting their loads with what appears to be manure. Authorities say some 90 balloons have been detected. https://t.co/OzSuqlilCi pic.twitter.com/O6mOd5vqyu — Raphael Rashid (@koryodynasty) May 29, 2024

The South Korean military has found more than 90 balloons, some on the ground and others still airborne. This incident has raised concerns among residents and authorities alike.

For years, South Korean activists have sent balloons into North Korea filled with leaflets criticizing its leaders and USB sticks containing K-pop music videos. These actions have long been a point of contention between the two nations.

Despite the cessation of hostilities in the 1950-1953 Korean War with an armistice, North and South Korea remain technically at war, as no peace treaty was ever signed. The recent balloon incident is a stark reminder of the enduring conflict and ongoing provocations between the two countries.