North Korea Attacks South Korea With Excrement Balloons!

World | May 29, 2024, Wednesday // 09:10
Bulgaria: North Korea Attacks South Korea With Excrement Balloons!

South Korea has issued a warning to residents near the North Korean border to stay vigilant after the discovery of over 90 balloons carrying various items, including garbage and excrement. The South Korean military has advised people to avoid these balloons and report them to the authorities.

North Korea's vice defense minister released a statement, threatening to use "powerful force for self-defense" and promising to send "heaps of garbage and filth" in retaliation for Seoul's airdropping of "dirty objects" into North Korea. This statement underscores the ongoing tensions between the two countries.

The South Korean military has found more than 90 balloons, some on the ground and others still airborne. This incident has raised concerns among residents and authorities alike.

For years, South Korean activists have sent balloons into North Korea filled with leaflets criticizing its leaders and USB sticks containing K-pop music videos. These actions have long been a point of contention between the two nations.

Despite the cessation of hostilities in the 1950-1953 Korean War with an armistice, North and South Korea remain technically at war, as no peace treaty was ever signed. The recent balloon incident is a stark reminder of the enduring conflict and ongoing provocations between the two countries.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Korea, South, North, balloons

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's President and PM with a Firm Stance on North Macedonia: Uphold the Treaty Commitments!

|

Greek Ambassador Storms Off: North Macedonia's President Takes Oath Without Mentioning Nation's Full Name

|

Gordana Siljanovska Davkova and VMRO-DPMNE Secure Landslide Victory in North Macedonia Elections

|

Never Fit For The Split: Korean Peninsula In 2024 - Forecast

|

Kim Jong-un Threatens South Korea with Destruction Amid Escalating Tensions

|

North Korea wrote its Nuclear Status into the Constitution

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Europe's Air Defense Nightmare: Just 5% Ready!

NATO's assessment, as reported by a source in the "Financial Times", reveals a stark reality

World » EU | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 15:21

Success for Ukrainian Navy as Drones Destroy Russian Black Sea Fleet Vessels

Last night, Ukrainian Magura V5 naval drones conducted a parade in the Black Sea, during which they successfully sank two additional fast landing craft belonging to the Russian Black Sea Fleet

World » Ukraine | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 14:59

This NATO Country Will Join The War In Ukraine Under Certain Conditions

French President Emmanuel Macron recently discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine with "The Economist", where he expressed openness to the idea of deploying French troops to Ukraine under specific conditions

World » Ukraine | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 14:12

German Defense Minister Advocates for Partial Return to Conscription

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is advocating for a partial revival of conscription

World » EU | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 13:48

Ukraine's Military Mobilization: Pressures Mount as Army Seeks Recruits

Ukraine is facing a critical shortage of soldiers, prompting the government to intensify efforts to enlist men into military service

World » Ukraine | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 12:01

Latvian President Calls for 'Drone Wall' on NATO's Border with Russia

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevičs has proposed the construction of a "wall of drones" along NATO's border with Russia to counter potential migration-related provocations by Russian President Putin and other threats

World » Russia | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 11:21
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria