EU Shock: Bulgaria Leads with 22% Wanting Bloc Exit
Europe's Air Defense Nightmare: Just 5% Ready!
NATO's assessment, as reported by a source in the "Financial Times", reveals a stark reality
German Defense Minister Advocates for Partial Return to Conscription
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is advocating for a partial revival of conscription
Far-Right Parties on Track to Take Over European Parliament?
According to a recent poll by "Politico," far-right Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) may outnumber those from the European People's Party (EPP) in the new European Parliament
European CEOs Predict Deteriorating Relations with China
A recent survey conducted among CEOs of European companies indicates a prevailing expectation of deteriorating relations between Europe and China within the next three years
Bulgaria Sued by European Court Over Asset Confiscation Cases
The European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg has sued Bulgaria for its handling of asset confiscation cases, marking the country's first illegal asset forfeiture law
Danish Parliament Rejects Bill to Recognize the Palestinian State
The Danish parliament has turned down a bill to recognize the Palestinian state