Bulgaria's Debt Surge: BGN 700 Million Raised Locally Since January

Bulgaria's Dimitrov Secures Roland Garros Third Round Spot
Grigor Dimitrov, ranked tenth at Roland Garros, has advanced to the third round of the Paris Grand Slam tournament with another impressive victory
The Bulgarian Ministry of Finance projects that Bulgaria will satisfy the inflation criterion by the year's end
The Law on the introduction of the euro could be approved by the National Assembly before the summer concludes, according to acting Deputy Finance Minister Metodi Metodiev's projection today
The international rating agency Standard & Poor's has reaffirmed Bulgaria's long-term and short-term credit rating at 'BBB/A-2' in both foreign and local currency
Starting from January 1, 2025, Bulgaria aims to raise its minimum wage to at least BGN 1,080 (EUR 552), a significant increase from the current BGN 933
Bulgaria’s prospects for joining the euro in 2025 have been bolstered by a cooling annual inflation rate, which dropped to the eurozone average of 2.4% in April, marking its first dip below 3% since the summer of 2021
In April, inflation across the European Union remained steady, with both the EU and the Eurozone recording a rate of 2.6% and 2.4%, respectively, according to data from Eurostat, the official statistics agency of the EU
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU