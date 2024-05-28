Breaking: Train Collision Causes Havoc at Sofia Central Station (UPDATED)

Society » INCIDENTS | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 17:13
Bulgaria: Breaking: Train Collision Causes Havoc at Sofia Central Station (UPDATED)

Transport Minister Georgi Gvozdeikov confirmed that there was no head-on collision between two trains in Sofia around 4:40 p.m. According to Gvozdeikov, the incident occurred when a train departing for Plovdiv from Central Station was hit from behind by another train performing a maneuver with three carriages. The driver of the maneuvering train, who fell ill, failed to stop in time and collided with the stationary train at low speed, causing damage to the rear carriage. Gvozdeikov emphasized that the fault lies with the driver performing the maneuver, and the incident is unrelated to infrastructure issues.

The minister reported that six people sustained minor injuries in the incident and were transported to hospital for treatment. While their current conditions are unknown, Gvozdeikov stated that there were no serious injuries. Two men were taken to "Pirogov" hospital, one to ISUL, and one to VMA, all with injuries that are not life-threatening. Additionally, one man suffered a broken arm. Eight more individuals, consisting of four men and four women, were examined at the scene and found to have minor injuries that did not require hospitalization.

https://static.bnr.bg/gallery/cr/medium/0890db2002afccc2997a918b59fbaf39.jpg

Earlier reports indicated a collision between two trains at the capital's Central Station, resulting in injuries to at least four individuals.

According to statements from Bulgarian State Railways "Passenger Transport," both the Sofia-Burgas and Sofia-Plovdiv fast trains have been halted at the station due to the railway accident. Scheduled departures for the Plovdiv-bound train at 4:20 p.m. and the Burgas-bound train at 4:40 p.m. have been affected.

Two women were reportedly injured.

https://static.blitz.bg/documents/newsimages/thumbnails/520/202405/1716905907-r-orig-orig-bdzh-1.jpg
https://static.blitz.bg/documents/newsimages/thumbnails/520/202405/1716905913-r-orig-orig-bdzh.jpg

In light of the incident, the passenger train bound for Sofia-Ihtiman is experiencing delays, now running 23 minutes behind schedule after encountering delays at the Poduyane Patnicheska station.

Earlier today, a malfunction in the temporary route-computer centralization system at Sofia Central Station caused significant disruptions to train schedules, resulting in delays and cancellations. The issue occurred around 7:10 p.m. yesterday due to a malfunction in the station's security equipment, which was rectified by 10:30 p.m. Consequently, several trains were canceled, and others experienced delays ranging from 40 to 120 minutes. Train crews were promptly informed of the technical failure, allowing passengers to consider alternative transportation options or wait for the situation to be resolved. Updates regarding the delays and expected wait times were provided through the station's voice system. The ongoing modernization efforts at Sofia Central Station, which began on May 7, involve the dismantling of seven tracks and contact networks, with heavy construction activities taking place in the station area.

