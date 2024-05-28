Israeli Tanks Push into Rafah Center

Israeli tanks have advanced to the center of Rafah, marking their first presence in the southernmost city in the Gaza Strip since the ground operation began, according to reports from global agencies citing witnesses.

Tanks were spotted near the Al-Awda mosque in central Rafah and in western neighborhoods where clashes occurred between Israeli forces and Hamas fighters. The Israeli military confirmed that its troops continue to conduct operations in the Rafah area.

Eyewitnesses reported that the Israeli military is using remote-controlled armored vehicles operated by servicemen. Both day and night, Israel has been bombarding the city with aircraft and tanks.

"We are exhausted," said Palestinian Jihad from Rafah, "we appeal to all Arab and foreign countries - we do not need food, drink, or money. We only want a ceasefire."

Despite international condemnation following Sunday's attack on two senior Hamas commanders, which ignited a refugee tent camp fire killing 45 Palestinians, Israel's military continues its offensive. In response, several world leaders have called for the implementation of the International Court of Justice's order from Friday to halt Israel's attack, insisting it must prevail over Hamas fighters entrenched in Rafah.