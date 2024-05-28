Danish Parliament Rejects Bill to Recognize the Palestinian State
Bulgaria's Money Laundering Fight Gets Thumbs Up from Council of Europe
A report by the Council of Europe's Commission, tasked with evaluating measures against money laundering and terrorist financing, highlights Bulgaria's progress in these areas
Hungary Blocks Military Aid to Ukraine: Borrell Asserts Kyiv's Right to Defend Itself
Hungary has vetoed the allocation of 6.9 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine, causing concern within the European Union
Schengen Accession in Limbo: Bulgaria Watches Closely as Dutch Politics Evolve
The Netherlands has formed a new government, prompting speculation about potential implications for Bulgaria's status in the Schengen Agreement
France Ends State of Emergency in New Caledonia Amid Ongoing Unrest
France will lift the state of emergency in its overseas territory of New Caledonia on Monday
Bulgaria's President Urged Hungary to Uphold EU Membership Criteria for North Macedonia
Bulgaria and Hungary support the European integration of the Western Balkans, but this support hinges on substantial reforms, adherence to the Copenhagen criteria for membership, and the cultivation of genuine good neighborly relations
German Military Ventures into TikTok for New Recruits
The German military intends to utilize the popular short video platform TikTok as part of its recruitment strategy