Bulgaria Nears Eurozone Entry: Law Adoption Expected by Summer's End
Standard & Poor's Reaffirms Bulgaria's Credit Rating with Positive Outlook
The international rating agency Standard & Poor's has reaffirmed Bulgaria's long-term and short-term credit rating at 'BBB/A-2' in both foreign and local currency
Minimum Wage Hike on the Horizon for Bulgaria in 2025
Starting from January 1, 2025, Bulgaria aims to raise its minimum wage to at least BGN 1,080 (EUR 552), a significant increase from the current BGN 933
Bulgaria's Eurozone Ambitions by 2025: Addressing Inflation and Economic Alignment
Bulgaria’s prospects for joining the euro in 2025 have been bolstered by a cooling annual inflation rate, which dropped to the eurozone average of 2.4% in April, marking its first dip below 3% since the summer of 2021
Economic Update: EU Inflation Holds Steady, Bulgaria Sees Decrease
In April, inflation across the European Union remained steady, with both the EU and the Eurozone recording a rate of 2.6% and 2.4%, respectively, according to data from Eurostat, the official statistics agency of the EU
Financial Expert's Projections: If Inflation Continues to Fall Bulgaria Can Adopt the Euro in 2025
Julian Voinov, an economist and financial expert, expressed optimism regarding Bulgaria's potential adoption of the euro in 2025 or early 2026
BNB: Bulgaria Must Join the Eurozone As Soon As Possible To Avoid the Losses of Billions
This was stated by the Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank at the international conference "Bulgaria in the Eurozone, When?" in Sofia