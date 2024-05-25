Bulgaria Nears Eurozone Entry: Law Adoption Expected by Summer's End

Business » FINANCE | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 17:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Nears Eurozone Entry: Law Adoption Expected by Summer's End

The Law on the introduction of the euro could be approved by the National Assembly before the summer concludes, according to acting Deputy Finance Minister Metodi Metodiev's projection today. Metodiev also stated that Sofia is expected to meet the inflation criteria required for Eurozone entry by the year's end, based on the department's models.

Metodiev highlighted the ongoing decline in inflation, though it remains insufficient. He reiterated Bulgaria's potential to request an extraordinary convergence report once it fulfills the nominal criteria for Eurozone membership among the 20 nations using the common currency.

Key legislative tasks prior to eurozone entry include enacting two significant laws - the new Law on the Bulgarian National Bank and the Law on the introduction of the euro. Unlike the Law on the BNB, which was adopted in February and evaluated in the regular convergence report, the Law on the introduction of the euro, crafted over the past year and a half, will not undergo European Commission assessment, Metodiev clarified.

While Bulgaria and Croatia entered the ERM II currency mechanism, or the "eurozone waiting room," simultaneously in July 2020, Croatia managed to join the Eurozone on January 1, 2023. Experts suggest Bulgaria's delayed adoption of the euro, attributed to the failure to meet the necessary inflation indicator, might postpone its accession, initially slated for January 2025.

Although Bulgaria meets other criteria for euro adoption, such as a low public debt-to-GDP ratio and stable exchange rates due to the currency board and ERM II membership, inflation remains problematic. It must not exceed by more than 1.5 percentage points that of the three best-performing countries in the Eurozone.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Law, Bulgaria, Eurozone, Croatia

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Money Laundering Fight Gets Thumbs Up from Council of Europe

|

Bulgarian Producer Contributes to Cannes Palme d'Or Winner

|

Warm Weather Continues in Bulgaria, Summer Approaches Says Climatologist

|

Bulgarian President Radev: Want to Send Weapons to Ukraine? Sign Up for Combat!

|

In Bulgaria: NATO Declares Full Support for Ukraine Until Victory

|

Poroshenko Praises Bulgaria’s Military Aid, Hints at Future Cooperation

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Standard & Poor's Reaffirms Bulgaria's Credit Rating with Positive Outlook

The international rating agency Standard & Poor's has reaffirmed Bulgaria's long-term and short-term credit rating at 'BBB/A-2' in both foreign and local currency

Business » Finance | May 25, 2024, Saturday // 11:46

Minimum Wage Hike on the Horizon for Bulgaria in 2025

Starting from January 1, 2025, Bulgaria aims to raise its minimum wage to at least BGN 1,080 (EUR 552), a significant increase from the current BGN 933

Business » Finance | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 15:23

Bulgaria's Eurozone Ambitions by 2025: Addressing Inflation and Economic Alignment

Bulgaria’s prospects for joining the euro in 2025 have been bolstered by a cooling annual inflation rate, which dropped to the eurozone average of 2.4% in April, marking its first dip below 3% since the summer of 2021

Business » Finance | May 21, 2024, Tuesday // 11:49

Economic Update: EU Inflation Holds Steady, Bulgaria Sees Decrease

In April, inflation across the European Union remained steady, with both the EU and the Eurozone recording a rate of 2.6% and 2.4%, respectively, according to data from Eurostat, the official statistics agency of the EU

Business » Finance | May 17, 2024, Friday // 13:42

Financial Expert's Projections: If Inflation Continues to Fall Bulgaria Can Adopt the Euro in 2025

Julian Voinov, an economist and financial expert, expressed optimism regarding Bulgaria's potential adoption of the euro in 2025 or early 2026

Business » Finance | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 12:03

BNB: Bulgaria Must Join the Eurozone As Soon As Possible To Avoid the Losses of Billions

This was stated by the Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank at the international conference "Bulgaria in the Eurozone, When?" in Sofia

Business » Finance | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 10:21
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria