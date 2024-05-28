Vasil Bozhkov Released on Bail

The Sofia Court of Appeal has made a final decision to release the infamous businessman and politican Vasil Bozhkov upon payment of 130,000 BGN, overturning his house arrest.

Initially, the city court had ruled more than a week ago that Bozhkov could be released under the same amount. The appellate judges have now confirmed this cash guarantee.

The court panel dismissed both the defense's request for a "signature" measure and the prosecution's call to maintain the "house arrest" measure or increase the monetary guarantee to 500,000 BGN.

On May 7, the Sofia City Court had granted Bozhkov's release from house arrest, citing the passage of eight months since his initial detention. The court reasoned that there was no immediate risk of Bozhkov committing a crime or influencing evidence collection. Additionally, there was no indication that he would evade authorities. The court emphasized Bozhkov's compliance with his probation conditions since his arrest, deeming it unjustified to continue his house arrest.