Vasil Bozhkov Released on Bail

Politics | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 13:13
Bulgaria: Vasil Bozhkov Released on Bail

The Sofia Court of Appeal has made a final decision to release the infamous businessman and politican Vasil Bozhkov upon payment of 130,000 BGN, overturning his house arrest.

Initially, the city court had ruled more than a week ago that Bozhkov could be released under the same amount. The appellate judges have now confirmed this cash guarantee.

The court panel dismissed both the defense's request for a "signature" measure and the prosecution's call to maintain the "house arrest" measure or increase the monetary guarantee to 500,000 BGN.

On May 7, the Sofia City Court had granted Bozhkov's release from house arrest, citing the passage of eight months since his initial detention. The court reasoned that there was no immediate risk of Bozhkov committing a crime or influencing evidence collection. Additionally, there was no indication that he would evade authorities. The court emphasized Bozhkov's compliance with his probation conditions since his arrest, deeming it unjustified to continue his house arrest.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bozhkov, house arrest, court

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Sued by European Court Over Asset Confiscation Cases

The European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg has sued Bulgaria for its handling of asset confiscation cases, marking the country's first illegal asset forfeiture law

World » EU | May 29, 2024, Wednesday // 23:00

Notorious Bulgarian Gambling Mogul Vasil Bozhkov Released from House Arrest

In a recent judicial decision that has stirred public interest, former gambling mogul, businessman, and politician, Vasil Bozhkov, has been released from house arrest by the Sofia City Court

Politics | May 7, 2024, Tuesday // 15:08

Legal Twist: Harvey Weinstein's Conviction Overturned

New York's highest court has made a pivotal decision in the legal saga surrounding former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein

World | April 26, 2024, Friday // 11:00

Bulgaria: Life Sentence Confirmed for Brutal Murder Amid Domestic Violence Tragedy

The Varna Court of Appeal has upheld a life sentence for the horrific murder of Silvia S., a woman from the Shumen village of Chernoglavtsi, marking a tragic end to a story of domestic violence that gripped the nation

Crime | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 13:19

Trump's Trial Begins: Former President Faces Charges in New York Court

In a historic moment, former US President Donald Trump appeared in a New York courtroom on Monday to commence his trial over allegations of falsifying business records, marking the first time a sitting or former US president has faced criminal charges in

World | April 16, 2024, Tuesday // 09:17

Dimitrov Dominates in Monte Carlo: Secures First Clay Court Win of 2024

Bulgaria's tennis sensation, Grigor Dimitrov, kicked off his clay court campaign with a resounding victory at the prestigious Monte Carlo Masters tournament

Sports | April 8, 2024, Monday // 20:11
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Military Exercise 'Thracian Warrior - 24' Commences in Bulgaria with International Participation

Tactical exercise "Thracian Warrior - 24" of the 2nd Mechanized Brigade is being held until June 4 at the "Koren" and "Novo Selo" training grounds

Politics » Defense | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 12:03

Bulgarian President Radev: Want to Send Weapons to Ukraine? Sign Up for Combat!

President Rumen Radev, while visiting Switzerland, expressed concerns about the declarations stating Bulgaria will not send troops to Ukraine

Politics | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 08:59

President Radev Warns: NATO Escalation Could Drag Bulgaria into Direct Conflict with Russia

President Rumen Radev stated that the rapid assurances from Bulgarian politicians and institutions that Bulgaria will not send troops to Ukraine are meaningless if another NATO member state provokes a direct confrontation with Russia

Politics | May 27, 2024, Monday // 15:18

Stoltenberg in Bulgaria: NATO Must Act Fast for Ukraine's Defense!

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized the need for NATO to play a greater role in coordinating and planning military assistance to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | May 27, 2024, Monday // 11:00

NATO Membership: Bulgaria's Guarantee of Security, Says Acting Prime Minister

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev emphasized the significance of Bulgaria's NATO membership as a cornerstone for national security during the opening of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Sofia

Politics | May 27, 2024, Monday // 10:35

Will Bulgaria Deploy Troops in Ukraine?

Tagarev underscored the importance of maintaining continuity in defense policy, particularly in supporting Ukraine

Politics » Defense | May 27, 2024, Monday // 09:54
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria