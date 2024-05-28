Hungary Blocks Military Aid to Ukraine: Borrell Asserts Kyiv's Right to Defend Itself

Hungary has vetoed the allocation of 6.9 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine, causing concern within the European Union, as reported by the EU's high representative for foreign policy and security, Josep Borrell.

The funds were intended to be distributed under the European peace mechanism, which facilitates EU payments to member states supplying arms and ammunition to Kyiv. Hungary's objection stems from reported difficulties faced by Hungarian companies in Ukraine and concerns over discrimination against the Hungarian minority there.

Josep Borrell emphasized the importance of considering the broader implications of such decisions while acknowledging every country's right to safeguard its interests.

Addressing the ongoing war, Borrell asserted Ukraine's entitlement to defend itself, including using Western-supplied weaponry to retaliate against Russia, as reported by AFP.

During a meeting of EU defense ministers in Brussels, Borrell stressed the necessity of balancing the risk of escalation with Ukraine's legitimate defense needs.

Ukraine has been lobbying its Western allies for permission to target Russian territory with the long-range weapons provided to them. However, reluctance persists among key supporters such as the US and Germany, fearing it could escalate the conflict with Moscow.

Borrell found support from various defense ministers at the Brussels meeting, with Dutch Foreign Minister Kaisa Ollongren expressing her country's willingness to contribute to Ukraine's defense efforts.

The Netherlands is in discussions to supply components for the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, illustrating ongoing efforts within the EU to support Kyiv's defense capabilities.