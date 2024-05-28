Bulgarian Producer Contributes to Cannes Palme d'Or Winner

Society | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 12:41
Bulgarian Producer Contributes to Cannes Palme d'Or Winner

The Palme d'Or for Best Short Film at the Cannes Film Festival was awarded to "The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent," directed and written by Croatian filmmaker Nebojsa Slijepcevic. Notably, Bulgarian producer Katya Trichkova was part of the production team. Trichkova, a resident of Plovdiv with a background in law and specialization in film and television direction under Lyudmil Staykov, serves as a partner and manager at "Contrast Films." Her portfolio includes theatrical productions, short films, and videos, and she has recently collaborated with director Stefan Komandarev.

The Cannes-winning film premiered on May 25, showcasing a plot inspired by a tragic true event from 1993. It centers on a train journey from Serbia to Montenegro, where Serbian Chetniks intercepted the train at a station in Bosnia and Herzegovina upon learning of Muslim passengers onboard. The harrowing incident resulted in a massacre, with only one eyewitness breaking the silence among the 500 present.

The film's recognition at Cannes highlights the international acclaim for its poignant portrayal of historical events and the courage to speak out against injustice. Trichkova's involvement underscores Bulgaria's presence in the global film industry and its contribution to cinematic excellence on the world stage.

