Police Chase Ends with Spike Stop: Drugged Driver Apprehended in Veliko Tarnovo
Bulgaria: Armed Men Foiled in Town Hall ATM Heist
In the Bulgarian town of Shivachevo, an unusual attempted armed robbery occurred when four masked individuals wielding weapons tried to forcibly enter the town hall premises
Police Crackdown: 26 Arrested in Sofia District for Vote Buying and Other Crimes
A total of 26 individuals were apprehended during a law enforcement operation in Sofia's "Hristo Botev" district, targeting various criminal activities including vote buying
Tragic Incident in Silistra: 37-Year-Old Man Kills Longtime Friend
A 37-year-old man fatally assaulted his friend in the Silistra region, as reported by the Bulgarian police
Bulgarian Authorities Probe Chilling Murder Case in Botevgrad
Authorities in Botevgrad are currently investigating a grave crime
Immunity at Play: Bulgarian Deputy Candidate Evades Drug Test Amidst Police Pursuit
In a late-night incident along Rakovski Street in the capital, six patrol cars and a vehicle from the General Directorate of the Gendarmerie were involved in pursuing a candidate for deputy
Rampant Theft Plagues Bulgarian Retailers: Record Losses Reported
The Bulgarian Retail Association (BRA) sounded the alarm over a staggering increase in theft incidents across commercial establishments, marking a concerning trend for retailers nationwide