Police Chase Ends with Spike Stop: Drugged Driver Apprehended in Veliko Tarnovo

A dramatic police pursuit in Veliko Tarnovo culminated in the apprehension of a drugged driver following a high-speed race through the city streets. The incident unfolded during the night, when authorities in the old capital observed a motorist exhibiting suspicious behavior while driving.

Upon attempting to intercept the vehicle in the Tsarevets fortress area, law enforcement officers signaled the driver to stop using a baton, only to be met with defiance as the driver evaded their commands, initiating a chase with the police patrol.

During the pursuit, police resorted to deploying spikes on the road in an effort to halt the fleeing vehicle. Subsequently, the driver lost control of his car, colliding with three parked vehicles and even striking a garbage container along the way. Fortunately, no injuries were reported due to the late hour and the absence of pedestrians on the street.

The driver, identified as a 21-year-old resident of the village of Katunec, Ugarchin municipality, was taken into custody for up to 24 hours. It was discovered that he was driving without a valid license and tested positive for amphetamines and methamphetamines during a drug test conducted at the scene. Additionally, police found 2 grams of amphetamine in his vehicle.

Despite the drug test results, the driver refused to provide a blood sample for further chemical analysis. As the investigation into the incident continues, authorities have initiated pre-trial proceedings to address the reckless behavior exhibited by the detained individual.