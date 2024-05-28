Train Disruptions: Technical Issue Hits Sofia Central Station Operations

A technical glitch in the temporary route-computer centralization system at Sofia Central Station led to disruptions in train schedules, causing delays and cancellations.

The issue arose yesterday evening at 7:10 p.m. when a malfunction occurred in the station's security equipment. It took until 10:30 p.m. to rectify the problem, resulting in the cancellation of several trains and delays ranging from 40 to 120 minutes for others.

In response to the technical failure, train crews were promptly notified as trains approached the station, allowing passengers to make informed decisions about seeking alternative transportation from nearby stations or waiting for the issue to be resolved.

Announcements regarding delays and anticipated wait times were made via the station's voice system, providing passengers with updates on the expected normalization of traffic, as reported by the National Company "Railway Infrastructure".

The modernization efforts at Sofia Central Station, which began on May 7, have entered a new phase involving the dismantling of seven tracks and contact networks. Heavy mechanization and construction activities are currently underway in the station area.

The cause of the software malfunction is being investigated by the manufacturer of the temporary centralization system, as efforts continue to address and prevent similar issues in the future.