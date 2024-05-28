Train Disruptions: Technical Issue Hits Sofia Central Station Operations

Breaking: Train Collision Causes Havoc at Sofia Central Station (UPDATED)
Transport Minister Georgi Gvozdeikov confirmed that there was no head-on collision between two trains in Sofia around 4:40 p.m
In Plovdiv, an incident occurred where an unknown individual fired shots at a city bus
Yesterday, a "Cougar" helicopter crew was dispatched to the Seven Rila Lakes area to assist a seriously injured individual
A 30-year-old man was struck by lightning in the "Mladost 1" district of the capital
An ammunition truck that crashed on the "Struma highway" was passing through Bulgaria,
A 5-year-old child from the village of Kocherinovo in the Stob area tragically passed away while being transported to the Emergency Department of the regional hospital in Blagoevgrad
