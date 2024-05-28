Poland's Surprise: Troop Deployment to Ukraine Possible!

World » UKRAINE | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 11:04
Bulgaria: Poland's Surprise: Troop Deployment to Ukraine Possible!

Poland's Foreign Minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, has suggested that Poland should not dismiss the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine, as reported by Reuters on Tuesday. However, Sikorski did not specify the potential role that Polish troops would play in Ukraine.

While Ukraine's NATO allies have committed to offering financial and military assistance to Kyiv to defend against a potential Russian invasion, they have generally refrained from considering the deployment of troops to Ukrainian soil.

In response to a question about Poland's readiness to deploy troops to Ukraine, Sikorski stated that it should not be ruled out. He emphasized the importance of keeping Russian President Vladimir Putin uncertain about the intentions of NATO countries.

Earlier in February, French President Emmanuel Macron also acknowledged the possibility of NATO sending troops to Ukraine, highlighting the evolving discussions within the alliance regarding potential military intervention.

It seems the French will send some troops to Ukraine sooner rather than later. Read more about it here.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Poland, Russia, troops, Ukraine

Related Articles:

Putin Insists Zelensky's Term is Up, Calls for Elections

|

Hungary Blocks Military Aid to Ukraine: Borrell Asserts Kyiv's Right to Defend Itself

|

Russian Volunteers to Hand Over Military Equipment to the "Freedom of Russia Legion" in Sofia

|

Russian Forces Claim New Gains as Zelensky Signs Security Pact in Belgium: Ukraine Will Receive 30 F-16s

|

Bulgarian President Radev: Want to Send Weapons to Ukraine? Sign Up for Combat!

|

In Bulgaria: NATO Declares Full Support for Ukraine Until Victory

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Russian Forces Claim New Gains as Zelensky Signs Security Pact in Belgium: Ukraine Will Receive 30 F-16s

The Russian army has announced the capture of two more villages in Ukraine, claiming control over Ivanivka in the Kharkiv region and Netailove in the Donetsk region

World » Ukraine | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 10:16

French Troops to Arrive on Ukrainian Soil!

This initiative, driven by a French proposal, aims to enhance cooperation and support between the two countries

World » Ukraine | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 09:30

In Bulgaria: NATO Declares Full Support for Ukraine Until Victory

From Sofia, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly issued a strong appeal to the governments of the Alliance member countries to bolster their support for Ukraine

World » Ukraine | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 08:42

Poroshenko Praises Bulgaria’s Military Aid, Hints at Future Cooperation

During the NATO assembly in Sofia, former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko thanked supporters of the declaration of support for Ukraine

World » Ukraine | May 27, 2024, Monday // 17:31

Spain Boosts Ukraine Defense with Patriot Missiles and Leopard Tanks

Spain will send Patriot missiles and Leopard tanks to Ukraine as part of a 1.13 billion euro (1.23 billion USD) arms package

World » Ukraine | May 27, 2024, Monday // 14:47

NATO Assembly Allows Ukraine to Target Russia with Supplied Weapons

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly has adopted a declaration permitting Ukraine to use Western military aid to strike targets within Russian territory

World » Ukraine | May 27, 2024, Monday // 14:19
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria