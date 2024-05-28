Breaking: Spain Declares Palestinian State with East Jerusalem as Capital!

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Tuesday that Spain would initiate the process of recognizing a Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, as reported by Reuters. Sanchez stated that the government would formally approve the recognition later in the day, encompassing the Gaza Strip and the West Bank within the borders until 1967.

During a televised address, Sanchez emphasized Spain's commitment to recognizing Palestine and its capital, aligning with similar moves expected from Ireland and Norway. Madrid's decision comes amidst escalating tensions over ongoing attacks on Rafah, with Sanchez urging the European Union to consider sanctions against Israel in response.

In response to Madrid's announcement, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz declared that the Spanish consulate in Jerusalem would be prohibited from assisting Palestinians. The move underscores the deepening diplomatic rift between Spain and Israel amid differing stances on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

It's noteworthy that Bulgaria recognized the Palestinian state back in 1988, signaling historical support for Palestinian sovereignty. This decision by Spain adds to a growing international momentum toward recognizing Palestine as an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, while also highlighting divisions within the European Union over how to address the conflict in the Middle East.