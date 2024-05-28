Breaking: Spain Declares Palestinian State with East Jerusalem as Capital!

World | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 11:00
Bulgaria: Breaking: Spain Declares Palestinian State with East Jerusalem as Capital!

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Tuesday that Spain would initiate the process of recognizing a Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, as reported by Reuters. Sanchez stated that the government would formally approve the recognition later in the day, encompassing the Gaza Strip and the West Bank within the borders until 1967.

During a televised address, Sanchez emphasized Spain's commitment to recognizing Palestine and its capital, aligning with similar moves expected from Ireland and Norway. Madrid's decision comes amidst escalating tensions over ongoing attacks on Rafah, with Sanchez urging the European Union to consider sanctions against Israel in response.

In response to Madrid's announcement, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz declared that the Spanish consulate in Jerusalem would be prohibited from assisting Palestinians. The move underscores the deepening diplomatic rift between Spain and Israel amid differing stances on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

It's noteworthy that Bulgaria recognized the Palestinian state back in 1988, signaling historical support for Palestinian sovereignty. This decision by Spain adds to a growing international momentum toward recognizing Palestine as an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, while also highlighting divisions within the European Union over how to address the conflict in the Middle East.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Spanish, Palestinian, Jerusalem, Sanchez

Related Articles:

Danish Parliament Rejects Bill to Recognize the Palestinian State

The Danish parliament has turned down a bill to recognize the Palestinian state

World » EU | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 16:52

Trump Vows to Crush Pro-Palestinian Protests

Trump will crush pro-Palestinian protests if he becomes president

World | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 10:00

Netanyahu: Military Actions Against Hamas Will Persist Despite Rafah Tragedy

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue the war against Hamas

World | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 09:14

Israel's Gaza Strike: Massacre or Defense? Outcry Erupts!

The Palestinian Authority and Hamas have accused Israel of conducting a massacre in the southern Gaza Strip near Rafah

World | May 27, 2024, Monday // 10:07

EU Nations Consider Recognizing Palestinian Statehood

Spain, Ireland, and other EU nations are intending to acknowledge Palestine's statehood on May 21, as stated by Josep Borrell, the EU's top diplomat for foreign and security policy

World » EU | May 10, 2024, Friday // 15:27

Bulgaria Air Offers Seasonal Flights to Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca and Malaga

It's that time of year when the sun rises earlier, the days are warmer, and the desire for rest and adventure calls more and more often

Business » Tourism | May 2, 2024, Thursday // 10:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Israeli Tanks Push into Rafah Center

Israeli tanks have advanced to the center of Rafah, marking their first presence in the southernmost city in the Gaza Strip

World | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 18:00

Putin Insists Zelensky's Term is Up, Calls for Elections

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated today that Ukraine should conduct presidential elections following the conclusion of President Volodymyr Zelensky's five-year term

World » Russia | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 17:02

Danish Parliament Rejects Bill to Recognize the Palestinian State

The Danish parliament has turned down a bill to recognize the Palestinian state

World » EU | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 16:52

Bulgaria's Money Laundering Fight Gets Thumbs Up from Council of Europe

A report by the Council of Europe's Commission, tasked with evaluating measures against money laundering and terrorist financing, highlights Bulgaria's progress in these areas

World » EU | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 16:03

Hungary Blocks Military Aid to Ukraine: Borrell Asserts Kyiv's Right to Defend Itself

Hungary has vetoed the allocation of 6.9 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine, causing concern within the European Union

World » EU | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 13:06

Poland's Surprise: Troop Deployment to Ukraine Possible!

Poland's Foreign Minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, has suggested that Poland should not dismiss the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 11:04
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria