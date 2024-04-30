Military Exercise 'Thracian Warrior - 24' Commences in Bulgaria with International Participation

Bulgaria: Military Exercise 'Thracian Warrior - 24' Commences in Bulgaria with International Participation @Ministry of Defense

Tactical exercise "Thracian Warrior - 24" of the 2nd Mechanized Brigade is being held until June 4 at the "Koren" and "Novo Selo" training grounds. It will be officially opened on May 28 in the area of the "Koren" training ground. In addition to participants from the Ground Forces, it includes formations of the Air Force, the NATO Multinational Battle Group in Bulgaria, teams from the Military Medical Academy, the Military Police Service, representatives from the Military Academy "G. S. Rakovski", officers and cadets from Vasil Levski National University and servicemen from the 181st Artillery Regiment of the National Guard of the State of Tennessee, USA.

During the exercise, combat firing with mechanized, tank and artillery formations, as well as firing with the HIMARS rocket salvo fire system, will be conducted. The Starlink satellite network terminals and unmanned aerial vehicles will be used in the maneuver formations of the Ground Forces.

A Capability Demonstration Day will take place on June 4, during which attendees will be able to watch a dynamic and static display.

