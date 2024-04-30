Military Exercise 'Thracian Warrior - 24' Commences in Bulgaria with International Participation

Bulgaria to Launch Emergency Air Assistance by End of May
Bulgaria is set to establish its emergency air assistance service by the end of May, marking a significant step forward in the country's healthcare infrastructure
Tactical exercise "Thracian Warrior - 24" of the 2nd Mechanized Brigade is being held until June 4 at the "Koren" and "Novo Selo" training grounds. It will be officially opened on May 28 in the area of the "Koren" training ground. In addition to participants from the Ground Forces, it includes formations of the Air Force, the NATO Multinational Battle Group in Bulgaria, teams from the Military Medical Academy, the Military Police Service, representatives from the Military Academy "G. S. Rakovski", officers and cadets from Vasil Levski National University and servicemen from the 181st Artillery Regiment of the National Guard of the State of Tennessee, USA.
During the exercise, combat firing with mechanized, tank and artillery formations, as well as firing with the HIMARS rocket salvo fire system, will be conducted. The Starlink satellite network terminals and unmanned aerial vehicles will be used in the maneuver formations of the Ground Forces.
A Capability Demonstration Day will take place on June 4, during which attendees will be able to watch a dynamic and static display.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized the need for NATO to play a greater role in coordinating and planning military assistance to Ukraine
Tagarev underscored the importance of maintaining continuity in defense policy, particularly in supporting Ukraine
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrived in Bulgaria and was welcomed at Sofia airport by Daniel Mitov
The spring session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly commenced with a call from Bulgaria to bolster NATO security in the Black Sea and the Western Balkans
According to Acting Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov, the Kremlin aims to directly influence the upcoming elections in June
The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense has announced that Minister Atanas Zapryanov engaged in a video conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Minister Rustem Umerov
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU