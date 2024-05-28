Incident in Plovdiv: Unknown Assailant Fires Shots at Bus...Again!

Society » INCIDENTS | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 11:31
Bulgaria: Incident in Plovdiv: Unknown Assailant Fires Shots at Bus...Again!

In Plovdiv, an incident occurred where an unknown individual fired shots at a city bus. The incident occurred at approximately 18:20 at the final stop of line number 9, near the railway station "Trakia." Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Moments after the last two passengers disembarked from bus number 9, the driver heard the glass of his seat crack from a gunshot. Police promptly arrived at the scene, indicating that an air rifle was likely used in the shooting.

According to statements from the bus driver and conductor, similar incidents have occurred periodically at this particular location. They suspect that the same individual may be responsible for these acts, although their identity remains unknown.

Concerned for the safety of passengers, drivers are contemplating avoiding stopping at this location in the future, fearing that the next incident could result in serious injuries. Police are actively searching for the perpetrator.

The company operating line number 9 stated that they have had to replace glass on the bus four times since the beginning of the year. However, in cases where the perpetrator remains unidentified, the financial burden of repairs falls on the company.

