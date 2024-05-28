Incident in Plovdiv: Unknown Assailant Fires Shots at Bus...Again!
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Breaking: Train Collision Causes Havoc at Sofia Central Station (UPDATED)
Transport Minister Georgi Gvozdeikov confirmed that there was no head-on collision between two trains in Sofia around 4:40 p.m
Train Disruptions: Technical Issue Hits Sofia Central Station Operations
A technical glitch in the temporary route-computer centralization system at Sofia Central Station led to disruptions in train schedules, causing delays and cancellations
French Tourist Rescued from Seven Rila Lakes by Bulgarian Military Helicopter
Yesterday, a "Cougar" helicopter crew was dispatched to the Seven Rila Lakes area to assist a seriously injured individual
30-Year-Old Man Survives Lightning Strike in Sofia
A 30-year-old man was struck by lightning in the "Mladost 1" district of the capital
Ammunition Truck Crashes on Struma Highway During Transit Through Bulgaria
An ammunition truck that crashed on the "Struma highway" was passing through Bulgaria,
Tragic Death of 5-Year-Old Child in Ambulance En Route to Blagoevgrad Hospital
A 5-year-old child from the village of Kocherinovo in the Stob area tragically passed away while being transported to the Emergency Department of the regional hospital in Blagoevgrad