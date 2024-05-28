Route Changes in Sofia: Trams and Bus Lines Altered Starting Today

Starting today, commuters in Sofia will experience changes to tram lines #11 and #12, as well as bus line #29, announced the Center for Urban Mobility.

These alterations come as a result of ongoing construction on "Rozhen" Blvd., prompting a temporary adjustment to public transport routes from May 28 until October 17, 2024.

Tram No. 11 will now operate a two-way route from the Knyazevo district to the Hyundai Bulgaria tram stop, while Line No. 12 will travel from "Journalist" square to the "Vrabnitsa-1" tram station, with stops at all existing tram stops along the modified sections.

Bus #29's route has been extended to the "Hyundai Bulgaria" terminal station, serving passengers traveling from the village of Balsha. The route will continue along its current path until reaching the intersection of "Rozhen" Blvd./Str. "German," then proceed straight along "Rozhen" Blvd. to the end station "Hyundai Bulgaria," with stops at all existing bus stops along the route.

In addition, green trams will no longer run on tram line 12. Because of this, tram line 1 will be served by Tatra T6A20-SF (green) trams, and line 12 will be served by the T8M-700IT (Inekon) which previously was used for lines 1 and 6.