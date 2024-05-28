Route Changes in Sofia: Trams and Bus Lines Altered Starting Today
Breaking: Train Collision Causes Havoc at Sofia Central Station (UPDATED)
Transport Minister Georgi Gvozdeikov confirmed that there was no head-on collision between two trains in Sofia around 4:40 p.m
Climate Crisis Escalates: Heatwaves Grip Finland, Pakistan, and Mexico
A heat warning has been issued in Finland from Tuesday to Friday
Measles Cases Across Europe Continue to Surge, Putting Millions of Children At Risk
Rapid response to measles outbreak is critical, as cases this year predicted to soon exceed total number reported in 2023
Bulgarian Producer Contributes to Cannes Palme d'Or Winner
The Palme d'Or for Best Short Film at the Cannes Film Festival was awarded to "The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent," directed and written by Croatian filmmaker
Train Disruptions: Technical Issue Hits Sofia Central Station Operations
A technical glitch in the temporary route-computer centralization system at Sofia Central Station led to disruptions in train schedules, causing delays and cancellations
Incident in Plovdiv: Unknown Assailant Fires Shots at Bus...Again!
In Plovdiv, an incident occurred where an unknown individual fired shots at a city bus