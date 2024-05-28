Russian Volunteers to Hand Over Military Equipment to the "Freedom of Russia Legion" in Sofia

Putin Insists Zelensky's Term is Up, Calls for Elections
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated today that Ukraine should conduct presidential elections following the conclusion of President Volodymyr Zelensky's five-year term
Russian volunteers will hand over military equipment to the "Freedom of Russia Legion" in Sofia
On May 28 (Tuesday) at 11:00 a.m. in the square in front of the St. Alexander Nevsky Memorial Church, a solemn handover of a formed column of military equipment to representatives of the "Freedom of Russia Legion" will take place.
The equipment was purchased and modified for the needs of the front line in Ukraine, where the Legion is conducting combat operations against the aggressor. The funds are entirely from voluntary donations of Russian citizens and ethnic Russians living in Bulgaria.
The "Freedom of Russia Legion" is an informal military unit consisting exclusively of citizens of Russia fighting in the armed forces of Ukraine /VSU/ against Putin's criminal regime.
More about the Legion, you can find out here.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Transport Minister Georgi Gvozdeikov confirmed that there was no head-on collision between two trains in Sofia around 4:40 p.m
A heat warning has been issued in Finland from Tuesday to Friday
Rapid response to measles outbreak is critical, as cases this year predicted to soon exceed total number reported in 2023
The Palme d'Or for Best Short Film at the Cannes Film Festival was awarded to "The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent," directed and written by Croatian filmmaker
A technical glitch in the temporary route-computer centralization system at Sofia Central Station led to disruptions in train schedules, causing delays and cancellations
In Plovdiv, an incident occurred where an unknown individual fired shots at a city bus
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU