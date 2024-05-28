Russian Volunteers to Hand Over Military Equipment to the "Freedom of Russia Legion" in Sofia

Russian volunteers will hand over military equipment to the "Freedom of Russia Legion" in Sofia

On May 28 (Tuesday) at 11:00 a.m. in the square in front of the St. Alexander Nevsky Memorial Church, a solemn handover of a formed column of military equipment to representatives of the "Freedom of Russia Legion" will take place.

The equipment was purchased and modified for the needs of the front line in Ukraine, where the Legion is conducting combat operations against the aggressor. The funds are entirely from voluntary donations of Russian citizens and ethnic Russians living in Bulgaria.

The "Freedom of Russia Legion" is an informal military unit consisting exclusively of citizens of Russia fighting in the armed forces of Ukraine /VSU/ against Putin's criminal regime.

More about the Legion, you can find out here.