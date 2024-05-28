Climate Crisis Escalates: Heatwaves Grip Finland, Pakistan, and Mexico
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Warm Weather Continues in Bulgaria, Summer Approaches Says Climatologist
From Friday, the warming trend in Bulgaria will continue, and by June 10, temperatures will rise even further
Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny Start to the Week
Today, most of Bulgaria will experience sunny weather, though cloudiness will increase over North-Eastern regions in the afternoon
Weather in Bulgaria for the Weekend: Sun and Storms Expected Across Different Regions
From May 24 to May 26, the weather will vary across regions, featuring sunny spells and occasional showers.
Sofia Mayor Reports on Post-Storm Operations
Following the heavy rain and hailstorm in Sofia, Mayor Vasil Terziev reported that the city received 230 distress calls to emergency services and 34 signals at the Metropolitan Municipality's contact center
Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Hit Bulgaria: Yellow Code Alert in 13 Regions
A yellow code for heavy rainfall has been issued today for 13 regions in Bulgaria
Emergency Response in Sofia as Hailstorm Causes Flooding and Damage
A powerful storm accompanied by hail and rainfall wreaked havoc in several Sofia districts