Climate Crisis Escalates: Heatwaves Grip Finland, Pakistan, and Mexico

Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 14:00
A heat warning has been issued in Finland from Tuesday to Friday, according to Agence France-Presse. Temperatures are anticipated to surpass 27 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Institute of Finland noted that this is the first time a heatwave warning has been issued in May, a warning typically not seen until June.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is experiencing an intense heat wave, with temperatures reaching 52.2 degrees Celsius in the southern province of Sindh on Monday. This marks the highest temperature recorded in the country this year, nearing the national record of 53.3 degrees, as the extreme heat persists.

The unprecedented early heat in Finland contrasts with the ongoing severe temperatures in Pakistan, highlighting the widespread impact of rising temperatures in different regions.

Mexico faces a triple threat of a severe heat wave, drought, and water shortages, all worsened by climate change.

The heat dome lingering over the country has led to numerous deaths from heat stroke and dehydration.

On Monday, nearly two-thirds of Mexico experienced temperatures exceeding 113 degrees Fahrenheit, with record highs set during the ongoing heat wave.

In Mexico City, residents have been enduring water rationing for months, with some areas facing potential water scarcity by June 26th, known as "day zero."

The extreme weather poses risks to both humans and animals. Endangered species like the Mexican salamander are at risk of extinction due to the prolonged drought, while heat-related deaths have been reported among various animal populations.

Climate change exacerbates the intensity, duration, and frequency of heat waves and droughts.

In Greater Mexico City, water extraction exceeds replenishment by 2.15 times, exacerbating the water scarcity for its 21 million inhabitants.

