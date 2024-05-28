Climate Crisis Escalates: Heatwaves Grip Finland, Pakistan, and Mexico

A heat warning has been issued in Finland from Tuesday to Friday, according to Agence France-Presse. Temperatures are anticipated to surpass 27 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Institute of Finland noted that this is the first time a heatwave warning has been issued in May, a warning typically not seen until June.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is experiencing an intense heat wave, with temperatures reaching 52.2 degrees Celsius in the southern province of Sindh on Monday. This marks the highest temperature recorded in the country this year, nearing the national record of 53.3 degrees, as the extreme heat persists.

The unprecedented early heat in Finland contrasts with the ongoing severe temperatures in Pakistan, highlighting the widespread impact of rising temperatures in different regions.