Putin Insists Zelensky's Term is Up, Calls for Elections
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated today that Ukraine should conduct presidential elections following the conclusion of President Volodymyr Zelensky's five-year term
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Poland's Foreign Minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, has suggested that Poland should not dismiss the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine
This initiative, driven by a French proposal, aims to enhance cooperation and support between the two countries
From Sofia, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly issued a strong appeal to the governments of the Alliance member countries to bolster their support for Ukraine
During the NATO assembly in Sofia, former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko thanked supporters of the declaration of support for Ukraine
Spain will send Patriot missiles and Leopard tanks to Ukraine as part of a 1.13 billion euro (1.23 billion USD) arms package
The NATO Parliamentary Assembly has adopted a declaration permitting Ukraine to use Western military aid to strike targets within Russian territory
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU