Russian Forces Claim New Gains as Zelensky Signs Security Pact in Belgium: Ukraine Will Receive 30 F-16s

The Russian army has announced the capture of two more villages in Ukraine, claiming control over Ivanivka in the Kharkiv region and Netailove in the Donetsk region. However, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that Ukrainian forces had repelled an attack near Ivanivka, located east of the city of Kupiansk.

Today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives in Belgium after visiting Spain, where he secured a promise of military aid worth 1 billion euros this year from Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. In Belgium, Zelensky will sign a security agreement with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, seeking additional military support from Western allies as Ukrainian forces continue to resist advancing Russian troops.

Meanwhile, Russian attacks in Ukraine persist. An airstrike on Kharkiv resulted in one death and several injuries, while the Sumy region also faced assaults. The Russian-controlled city of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine was attacked twice last night.

In Brussels, Zelensky aims to strengthen Ukraine's network of security agreements with Western partners, which have been providing long-term support through arms supplies and training for Ukrainian soldiers. During his visit to Spain, Zelensky reiterated his call for allies to supply air defense systems, emphasizing the relentless nature of Russian bombardments, which involve the use of over three thousand bombs per month.

