North Macedonia's President Used The Country's Official Name After All

North Macedonia's new president, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, announced that she signed her oath using the country's constitutional name, the Republic of North Macedonia, after sparking controversy during her inauguration by referring to it simply as Macedonia.
This incident prompted an outcry from Greece and a warning from the European Commission. They reminded Skopje of its commitments under the Prespa Agreement, which resolved the name dispute and led Athens to lift its veto on North Macedonia's bid for EU membership.
BTA reported that Siljanovska-Davkova told Macedonian media her choice to use only Macedonia was an example of "freedom of expression, thought, self-identification, and self-determination" and did not violate the Prespa Agreement.
Bulgaria and Hungary support the European integration of the Western Balkans, but this support hinges on substantial reforms, adherence to the Copenhagen criteria for membership, and the cultivation of genuine good neighborly relations
Part of the historic house belonging to the renowned Bulgarian writer Dimitar Talev, located in Prilep, North Macedonia, has reportedly been demolished, raising concerns among cultural preservation advocates
