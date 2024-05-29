North Macedonia's President Used The Country's Official Name After All

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 09:45
Bulgaria: North Macedonia's President Used The Country's Official Name After All

North Macedonia's new president, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, announced that she signed her oath using the country's constitutional name, the Republic of North Macedonia, after sparking controversy during her inauguration by referring to it simply as Macedonia.

This incident prompted an outcry from Greece and a warning from the European Commission. They reminded Skopje of its commitments under the Prespa Agreement, which resolved the name dispute and led Athens to lift its veto on North Macedonia's bid for EU membership.

BTA reported that Siljanovska-Davkova told Macedonian media her choice to use only Macedonia was an example of "freedom of expression, thought, self-identification, and self-determination" and did not violate the Prespa Agreement.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: macedonia, EU, Siljanovska-Davkova, Prespa

Related Articles:

EU Shock: Bulgaria Leads with 22% Wanting Bloc Exit

A recent study conducted by the Foundation for Political Innovation and the Ipsos Institute across 27 EU member states reveals that only 13 percent of citizens express a desire to leave the bloc

World » EU | May 29, 2024, Wednesday // 23:00

Hungary Blocks Military Aid to Ukraine: Borrell Asserts Kyiv's Right to Defend Itself

Hungary has vetoed the allocation of 6.9 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine, causing concern within the European Union

World » EU | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 13:06

Video of Security Guard Forcing Students to Chant 'Long Live Macedonia' in Bulgarian School (UPDATED)

A security guard at the "Nikola Voivodov" school in Vratsa has been detained for making anti-Bulgarian appeals and comments within the school premises

Society » Education | May 27, 2024, Monday // 10:40

Schengen Accession in Limbo: Bulgaria Watches Closely as Dutch Politics Evolve

The Netherlands has formed a new government, prompting speculation about potential implications for Bulgaria's status in the Schengen Agreement

World » EU | May 27, 2024, Monday // 09:18

Bulgaria's President Urged Hungary to Uphold EU Membership Criteria for North Macedonia

Bulgaria and Hungary support the European integration of the Western Balkans, but this support hinges on substantial reforms, adherence to the Copenhagen criteria for membership, and the cultivation of genuine good neighborly relations

World » EU | May 25, 2024, Saturday // 17:40

Bulgarian Cultural Heritage Under Threat in North Macedonia: Dimitar Talev's Historic House in Prilep Demolished

Part of the historic house belonging to the renowned Bulgarian writer Dimitar Talev, located in Prilep, North Macedonia, has reportedly been demolished, raising concerns among cultural preservation advocates

Society » Culture | May 25, 2024, Saturday // 12:32
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Tragic Death in Belgrade: Bosnian Deputy PM’s Brother Assaulted

Djordje Mijatovic, brother of the deputy prime minister of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, died

World » Southeast Europe | May 27, 2024, Monday // 17:27

UN Designates July 11 as Srebrenica Remembrance Day Despite Serbian Opposition

The United Nations has officially designated July 11 as an annual day of remembrance for the victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre

World » Southeast Europe | May 24, 2024, Friday // 11:06

Serbian Opposition Mounts Against UN Resolution on Srebrenica Genocide

The UN General Assembly is set to discuss and vote on a draft resolution regarding the Srebrenica massacre

World » Southeast Europe | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 14:27

Greek PM Cautions North Macedonia on European Path Amid Treaty Concerns

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has once again cautioned Skopje about the potential risk of international isolation due to its failure to fully implement the Prespa Agreement

World » Southeast Europe | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 14:27

High Euroscepticism in Serbia: Many Unwilling to Join the EU

According to a recent survey by the Washington-based International Republican Institute, Serbian citizens exhibit the highest level of Euroscepticism in the Western Balkans

World » Southeast Europe | May 18, 2024, Saturday // 11:39

Mitsotakis: Greece Will Not Ratify Prespa Treaty Memoranda with Skopje

The Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has dismissed the prospect of the Greek parliament ratifying the three memoranda associated with the Prespa Agreement with Skopje

World » Southeast Europe | May 16, 2024, Thursday // 15:53
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria