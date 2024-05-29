Warm Weather Continues in Bulgaria, Summer Approaches Says Climatologist

EU Shock: Bulgaria Leads with 22% Wanting Bloc Exit
A recent study conducted by the Foundation for Political Innovation and the Ipsos Institute across 27 EU member states reveals that only 13 percent of citizens express a desire to leave the bloc
A heat warning has been issued in Finland from Tuesday to Friday
Today, most of Bulgaria will experience sunny weather, though cloudiness will increase over North-Eastern regions in the afternoon
From May 24 to May 26, the weather will vary across regions, featuring sunny spells and occasional showers.
Following the heavy rain and hailstorm in Sofia, Mayor Vasil Terziev reported that the city received 230 distress calls to emergency services and 34 signals at the Metropolitan Municipality's contact center
A yellow code for heavy rainfall has been issued today for 13 regions in Bulgaria
A powerful storm accompanied by hail and rainfall wreaked havoc in several Sofia districts
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU