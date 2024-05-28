Netanyahu: Military Actions Against Hamas Will Persist Despite Rafah Tragedy

World | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 09:14
Bulgaria: Netanyahu: Military Actions Against Hamas Will Persist Despite Rafah Tragedy

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue the war against Hamas, despite sharp international reactions following an airstrike in the town of Rafah that killed dozens of displaced Palestinians.

Addressing Israel's parliament, Netanyahu referred to the Rafah attack as a "tragic mistake" but emphasized that military operations would persist until their objectives were met.

Several international organizations condemned the Rafah strike, while the foreign ministers of the European Union called for adherence to the International Criminal Court's decree to halt the attacks. The United States described footage of the burning tent camp as "heartbreaking," but reaffirmed Israel's right to self-defense. Hamas criticized the Israeli strikes, claiming they showed Tel Aviv's disregard for ICC rulings and stated there were no plans for truce talks, maintaining their stance against a permanent ceasefire.

"We have already evacuated about 1 million civilians in Rafah. Despite great efforts to avoid casualties, something tragically went wrong. We are investigating the incident. For us, every injured civilian is a tragedy; for Hamas, it is a strategy. That is the whole difference. I promised not to stop trying to return every single hostage, both the living and the dead. We will continue the fight until we raise the flag of victory," Netanyahu said.

Tags: Netanyahu, Hamas, Israeli, Palestinian

