Trump Vows to Crush Pro-Palestinian Protests

World | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Trump Vows to Crush Pro-Palestinian Protests

Trump will crush pro-Palestinian protests if he becomes president.

Former president and White House contender Donald Trump told donors he would crush pro-Palestinian protests on university campuses if he became president, the Guardian reported.

He described the demonstrations against Israel's war in Gaza as a "radical revolution" and promised Jewish donors he would set the movement back 25 or 30 years if they helped him run against Joe Biden in November's presidential election.

"If you support me for reelection, we're going to set this movement back 25 or 30 years," Trump said as quoted by The Washington Post.
 
Trump also said his administration would expel any foreign students found to be participating in the protests. He commended the actions of the New York police in clearing encampments at Columbia University, suggesting that other cities should follow suit to halt the protests immediately.

Republicans have increasingly framed campus protests as a broader issue, portraying them as a symbol of disorder under Joe Biden's leadership. Congressional Republicans have conducted hearings to highlight reports of antisemitism among protesters and criticize university presidents for their handling of the demonstrations.

During the recent hearing, GOP members scrutinized the presidents of Northwestern and Rutgers universities for negotiating the dismantling of encampments instead of involving law enforcement, as advocated by Trump.

In remarks to donors, Trump appeared to shift his stance on Israel's offensive in Gaza, expressing support for Israel's right to continue its "war on terror" after months of ambivalence. He had previously suggested that Israel was losing the public relations battle due to its actions in Gaza.

Trump emphasized his administration's policies towards Israel, including the decision to relocate the US embassy to Jerusalem and the recognition of Israel's annexation of the Golan Heights. However, he did not mention Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's prime minister, whom he reportedly resents for acknowledging Biden's victory in the 2020 election and with whom he has not spoken since.

During the donor meeting, Trump boasted about his support for Israel but did not directly address Netanyahu. Instead, he highlighted his administration's actions regarding Israel, such as moving the US embassy to Jerusalem and recognizing Israel's annexation of the Golan Heights.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Palestinian, protests, Trump, president

Related Articles:

Danish Parliament Rejects Bill to Recognize the Palestinian State

The Danish parliament has turned down a bill to recognize the Palestinian state

World » EU | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 16:52

Breaking: Spain Declares Palestinian State with East Jerusalem as Capital!

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Tuesday that Spain would initiate the process of recognizing a Palestinian state

World | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 11:00

Netanyahu: Military Actions Against Hamas Will Persist Despite Rafah Tragedy

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue the war against Hamas

World | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 09:14

Israel's Gaza Strike: Massacre or Defense? Outcry Erupts!

The Palestinian Authority and Hamas have accused Israel of conducting a massacre in the southern Gaza Strip near Rafah

World | May 27, 2024, Monday // 10:07

Haley Backs Trump for Re-election Despite Political Disagreements

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, has announced her support for Republican candidate Donald Trump in the upcoming November presidential election

World | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 08:58

Biden's Approval Rating Hits Record Low

The public approval rating of US President Joe Biden has reached a new low,

World | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 11:17
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Israeli Tanks Push into Rafah Center

Israeli tanks have advanced to the center of Rafah, marking their first presence in the southernmost city in the Gaza Strip

World | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 18:00

Putin Insists Zelensky's Term is Up, Calls for Elections

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated today that Ukraine should conduct presidential elections following the conclusion of President Volodymyr Zelensky's five-year term

World » Russia | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 17:02

Danish Parliament Rejects Bill to Recognize the Palestinian State

The Danish parliament has turned down a bill to recognize the Palestinian state

World » EU | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 16:52

Bulgaria's Money Laundering Fight Gets Thumbs Up from Council of Europe

A report by the Council of Europe's Commission, tasked with evaluating measures against money laundering and terrorist financing, highlights Bulgaria's progress in these areas

World » EU | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 16:03

Hungary Blocks Military Aid to Ukraine: Borrell Asserts Kyiv's Right to Defend Itself

Hungary has vetoed the allocation of 6.9 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine, causing concern within the European Union

World » EU | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 13:06

Poland's Surprise: Troop Deployment to Ukraine Possible!

Poland's Foreign Minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, has suggested that Poland should not dismiss the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 11:04
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria