Danish Parliament Rejects Bill to Recognize the Palestinian State
The Danish parliament has turned down a bill to recognize the Palestinian state
Israeli tanks have advanced to the center of Rafah, marking their first presence in the southernmost city in the Gaza Strip
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated today that Ukraine should conduct presidential elections following the conclusion of President Volodymyr Zelensky's five-year term
A report by the Council of Europe's Commission, tasked with evaluating measures against money laundering and terrorist financing, highlights Bulgaria's progress in these areas
Hungary has vetoed the allocation of 6.9 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine, causing concern within the European Union
Poland's Foreign Minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, has suggested that Poland should not dismiss the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU