French Troops to Arrive on Ukrainian Soil!
Poland's Surprise: Troop Deployment to Ukraine Possible!
Poland's Foreign Minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, has suggested that Poland should not dismiss the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine
Russian Forces Claim New Gains as Zelensky Signs Security Pact in Belgium: Ukraine Will Receive 30 F-16s
The Russian army has announced the capture of two more villages in Ukraine, claiming control over Ivanivka in the Kharkiv region and Netailove in the Donetsk region
In Bulgaria: NATO Declares Full Support for Ukraine Until Victory
From Sofia, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly issued a strong appeal to the governments of the Alliance member countries to bolster their support for Ukraine
Poroshenko Praises Bulgaria’s Military Aid, Hints at Future Cooperation
During the NATO assembly in Sofia, former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko thanked supporters of the declaration of support for Ukraine
Spain Boosts Ukraine Defense with Patriot Missiles and Leopard Tanks
Spain will send Patriot missiles and Leopard tanks to Ukraine as part of a 1.13 billion euro (1.23 billion USD) arms package
NATO Assembly Allows Ukraine to Target Russia with Supplied Weapons
The NATO Parliamentary Assembly has adopted a declaration permitting Ukraine to use Western military aid to strike targets within Russian territory