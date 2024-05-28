Bulgarian President Radev: Want to Send Weapons to Ukraine? Sign Up for Combat!

President Rumen Radev, while visiting Switzerland, expressed concerns about the declarations stating Bulgaria will not send troops to Ukraine, saying they mean nothing if another NATO country provokes a direct confrontation with Russia. He emphasized that there is a noticeable escalation in both rhetoric and actions.

Radev urged politicians, especially those who have only ever held "a child's gun," to consult with experts before making any decisions.

"I call on all MPs and politicians who make decisions about sending weapons and escalating the conflict to undergo at least one month of intensive military training. They should also sign a declaration stating they will fight for Bulgaria if necessary," he said.

More quotes from President Radev:

"The hasty reactions of our politicians and institutions that Bulgaria will not send troops to Ukraine mean absolutely nothing if another NATO member state provokes a direct confrontation with Russia. Do you think that there are already such prerequisites? And we are watching how the rhetoric, and actions in this direction are constantly escalating".

"All NATO member states in one way or another are involved in this war - by providing intelligence information, targeting, weapons, ammunition, training instructors, advisers, contractors. There are such on the territory of Ukraine and already European leaders are openly talking about it presence. There are countries that say, and yesterday the NATO Secretary General himself said it: Use these weapons to strike deep in the back of Russia. Russia responds: I have the right to strike you. How do you think this can end?" asked Radev.

"We must realize very seriously that there is an escalation in speech, in rhetoric, in the media, and in actions. I expect that if our politicians cannot realize it, our society will realize all this And it's time for Bulgarian politicians to open their closed eyes on this topic and make efforts to end this war more quickly, to find ways for peace, based of course on international law," Radev pointed out.

"It doesn't matter if our National Assembly will make a decision. If any other country provokes a direct confrontation with Russia, we are a member of NATO, isn't there Article 5? At the moment there is nothing to discuss," said Radev.

"I see some hysterical reactions exactly to my theses, which are consistent, clear, principled, which protect the national interest and should meet the understanding and support of our politicians, betray in fact fear and addictions in some people. And this is really a problem, to which a solution must be found," emphasized Radev.

"These oaths that we hear, emptied of content, oaths in Euro-Atlanticism, of people who label themselves as Euro-Atlantic without understanding exactly what it is about. And their demonstrative actions, betray rather some concern for their own political survival, and not for the future of Bulgaria", Radev was categorical.

On the occasion of the upcoming conference on peace in Ukraine, which will be held next month in Switzerland, Radev said:

"A crucial first step is to talk not only about weapons, not only about preparation, about victory, but to start talking about peace."

However, the Bulgarian president stated that he is not optimistic about the possible outcome of the conference, provided that Russia will not participate in it. He added that it is important to include the countries of the Global South, China, South Africa and Brazil in the meeting.

The head of state said that it is not yet clear who will represent Bulgaria at the forum, and this decision must be taken by the government.

He was adamant that his warnings about sending NATO troops to Ukraine were not an attempt at intimidation.

"I think that common sense cannot be associated with fear-mongering. We have a duty as politicians to foresee all possible scenarios, including the worst, and work to prevent this scenario from happening. And if you look at the history of a number of conflicts - that's how it starts - weapons, munitions, intelligence, advisers on the ground. Now there are prime ministers of NATO countries who say that if these advisers were very close to the front line, there would be no problem. I say there is a problem .Let's really exchange opinions and see what the problem is here. I don't want to scare anyone, but again, if something is not clear, our politicians who make decisions can still ask to experts. This is not a purely political issue. People who have only held a child's gun in their lives make decisions. I call on all our people's representatives who make decisions about escalation, let them undergo at least one month of intensive military training and to sign a declaration that if necessary, they will fight for Bulgaria," said the Bulgarian president.

Rumen Radev also clarified that he is not avoiding the meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.