According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, NATO is directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine. Peskov criticized NATO for escalating the situation and using military rhetoric that heightens tensions. He stated that NATO's actions are contributing to the conflict's intensity.
The Kremlin's reaction was prompted by recent statements from NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Stoltenberg urged NATO member countries to allow Ukraine to use the military aid provided to it for strikes on Russian territory. Peskov expressed concerns that such encouragement from NATO could lead to increased hostilities and further destabilize the region.
Peskov emphasized that NATO's involvement in providing intelligence, weapons, and training to Ukrainian forces constitutes direct participation in the conflict. He warned that NATO's actions could provoke a more significant confrontation between Russia and the alliance. The Kremlin views NATO's support for Ukraine as a threat to its national security and sovereignty.
The Russian government continues to condemn NATO's military aid to Ukraine, arguing that it exacerbates the conflict and undermines efforts to find a peaceful resolution. Peskov reiterated that Russia is prepared to defend its interests and respond to any threats posed by NATO's involvement in the region.
President Rumen Radev stated that the rapid assurances from Bulgarian politicians and institutions that Bulgaria will not send troops to Ukraine are meaningless if another NATO member state provokes a direct confrontation with Russia
