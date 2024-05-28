Poroshenko Praises Bulgaria’s Military Aid, Hints at Future Cooperation

May 27, 2024, Monday
Bulgaria: Poroshenko Praises Bulgaria’s Military Aid, Hints at Future Cooperation

During the NATO assembly in Sofia, former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko thanked supporters of the declaration of support for Ukraine. He emphasized Ukraine's need for military aid to defend against Russian aggression and highlighted Bulgaria's cooperation.

Poroshenko praised Bulgaria's defense-industrial complex for its significant support since 2014, including artillery, shells, mines, and mortars. He noted that the Bulgarian defense industry is highly suited to Ukraine's needs. In meetings with the Bulgarian delegation, they discussed expanding Bulgarian defense supplies to Ukraine. Poroshenko hinted at an upcoming visit by a Ukrainian delegation to Bulgaria to implement joint defense projects.

Additionally, they talked about Ukrainian investments in the Bulgarian defense industry. Poroshenko also mentioned the importance of the ongoing process of electing a new Bulgarian patriarch and expressed hope that the Ukrainian Orthodox Church would soon gain recognition.

