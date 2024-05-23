Tragic Death in Belgrade: Bosnian Deputy PM’s Brother Assaulted

Bulgaria: Tragic Death in Belgrade: Bosnian Deputy PM’s Brother Assaulted

Djordje Mijatovic, brother of the deputy prime minister of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, died after being beaten by two hooligans in Belgrade, Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dacic announced. According to Radio Free Europe and BTA, the incident occurred on a playground in the Serbian capital. An investigation is underway to determine if the beating directly caused his death.

Dacic confirmed to Serbian television that the police received a report of the beating around 6-7 PM. When they arrived at the Voždovac municipality address, they found Mijatovic with his wife. He was taken to the emergency room, where he later died. Mijatovic's son had earlier reported a conflict with two men who had taken his ball, which may be connected to the incident.

