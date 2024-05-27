President Radev Warns: NATO Escalation Could Drag Bulgaria into Direct Conflict with Russia

President Rumen Radev stated that the rapid assurances from Bulgarian politicians and institutions that Bulgaria will not send troops to Ukraine are meaningless if another NATO member state provokes a direct confrontation with Russia. He questioned the likelihood of such a scenario, noting the escalating rhetoric and actions towards this direction. Radev pointed out that all NATO member states are indirectly involved in the conflict by providing intelligence, weapons, ammunition, training, instructors, and contractors in Ukraine.

He highlighted that some countries, including statements from NATO's Secretary General, have advocated using long-range weapons to strike deep into Russian territory. In response, Russia has claimed the right to retaliate. Radev warned of the severe consequences of this escalation and urged Bulgarian politicians to recognize the gravity of the situation. He called for efforts to end the war swiftly and seek peace based on international law, rather than repeating unclear statements.

Regarding criticism from Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev about hybrid attacks, Radev dismissed the relevance of any decisions by Bulgaria’s National Assembly in the context of a broader NATO confrontation with Russia, emphasizing Bulgaria’s obligations as a NATO member.