Spain Boosts Ukraine Defense with Patriot Missiles and Leopard Tanks

Spain will send Patriot missiles and Leopard tanks to Ukraine as part of a 1.13 billion euro (1.23 billion USD) arms package, according to Reuters. El Pais reported, citing unnamed sources, that the package, announced last month, includes a dozen Patriot anti-aircraft missiles and 19 used German Leopard 2A4 tanks, along with Spanish-made anti-drone equipment and ammunition.

This new commitment will be officially announced during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Madrid, where he will meet with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and King Felipe. The government approved the value of the package last month but did not specify the included weapons.

Zelensky landed in Spain for talks with Sanchez, aiming to finalize an agreement to increase Spain's military aid to Ukraine. Upon arrival at Madrid's Barajas Airport, Zelensky was greeted by King Felipe VI before heading to meet with Sanchez in the Spanish capital.

The visit occurs as Ukraine faces a Russian ground offensive in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, marking Moscow's most significant territorial push in 18 months.