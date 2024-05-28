NATO Assembly Allows Ukraine to Target Russia with Supplied Weapons

World » UKRAINE | May 27, 2024, Monday // 14:19
Bulgaria: NATO Assembly Allows Ukraine to Target Russia with Supplied Weapons

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly has adopted a declaration permitting Ukraine to use Western military aid to strike targets within Russian territory. This decision was made during the plenary session in Sofia, with the majority of delegates supporting the measure despite nine opposing votes.

Previously, NATO countries had imposed strict conditions on the arms supplied to Ukraine, stipulating that they should not be used for attacks beyond Ukraine's borders. However, the new declaration marks a significant policy shift.

Michal Szczerba, the Speaker of the Parliamentary Assembly from Poland, emphasized the need to eliminate such restrictions, stating, "Ukraine must get what it wants and use it as it wants." He also called for Ukraine's admission to NATO following Sweden's recent inclusion.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had previously suggested that Ukraine should be allowed to strike legitimate military targets on Russian soil. In Sofia, he clarified that the decision ultimately rests with the individual countries providing the weapons. Stoltenberg pointed out that, particularly in regions like Kharkiv where the front lines closely follow the border, Ukraine's defense requires the ability to target Russian military positions.

Stoltenberg also outlined the primary topics for NATO's upcoming annual meeting in Washington: enhancing defense capabilities of member states, supporting Ukraine, and strengthening global partnerships, especially in the Asia-Pacific region.

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev addressed the assembly, highlighting Bulgaria's expectation that the Washington meeting will focus on the Black Sea and the Western Balkans.

