NATO Assembly Allows Ukraine to Target Russia with Supplied Weapons

Bulgarian President Radev: Want to Send Weapons to Ukraine? Sign Up for Combat!
President Rumen Radev, while visiting Switzerland, expressed concerns about the declarations stating Bulgaria will not send troops to Ukraine
During the NATO assembly in Sofia, former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko thanked supporters of the declaration of support for Ukraine
Spain will send Patriot missiles and Leopard tanks to Ukraine as part of a 1.13 billion euro (1.23 billion USD) arms package
A recent analysis by Bain & Company reveals a stark reality: Russia's artillery shell production outpaces that of Ukraine's Western allies by threefold
A devastating event has occurred in Kharkiv, Ukraine, following a Russian strike reported by Ukrainian sources
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has urged member countries to reconsider restrictions on Ukraine's use of donated weapons to target military sites in Russia
At least three individuals were injured in a Russian attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region, executed with kamikaze drones
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU