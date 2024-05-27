Fast Track to the Future: Sofia-Burgas High-Speed Train Set for 2027

The Sofia-Burgas high-speed train line is slated for completion by 2027, announced Georgi Gvozdeikov, the acting minister of transport, in an interview with Nova TV.

"We are working diligently to advance projects aimed at enhancing speed and safety within Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ)," Gvozdeikov stated. The distance between Sofia and Burgas spans 360 km, with trains set to travel at speeds of up to 160 km/h, covering the route in approximately 3 hours.

Gvozdeikov emphasized the joint commitment of municipalities and the Ministry of Transport to the national transport scheme. Recently, a contract was inked with a Swiss company for the procurement of eight double-decker trains, with the potential for an additional three pending financing. Additionally, the bidding process for 35 single-decker trains concluded last week.

Moreover, plans are underway to establish a widespread network of charging stations for electric vehicles. This initiative, funded by approximately BGN 90 million under the "Transport Connectivity" program, aligns with broader efforts to promote sustainable transportation infrastructure.