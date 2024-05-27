Fast Track to the Future: Sofia-Burgas High-Speed Train Set for 2027
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgaria's Emergency Services in Peril: 50% of Positions Vacant
A staffing crisis is looming in Bulgaria's emergency care sector, with around 2,000 paramedics currently without employment
Video of Security Guard Forcing Students to Chant 'Long Live Macedonia' in Bulgarian School (UPDATED)
A security guard at the "Nikola Voivodov" school in Vratsa has been detained for making anti-Bulgarian appeals and comments within the school premises
Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny Start to the Week
Today, most of Bulgaria will experience sunny weather, though cloudiness will increase over North-Eastern regions in the afternoon
Bulgarian Cultural Heritage Under Threat in North Macedonia: Dimitar Talev's Historic House in Prilep Demolished
Part of the historic house belonging to the renowned Bulgarian writer Dimitar Talev, located in Prilep, North Macedonia, has reportedly been demolished, raising concerns among cultural preservation advocates
French Tourist Rescued from Seven Rila Lakes by Bulgarian Military Helicopter
Yesterday, a "Cougar" helicopter crew was dispatched to the Seven Rila Lakes area to assist a seriously injured individual
Bulgarian Confidence in Government Hits Record Low
A recent Eurobarometer survey conducted by the European Commission reveals that only 19 percent of Bulgarians express confidence in their government