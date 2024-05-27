Fast Track to the Future: Sofia-Burgas High-Speed Train Set for 2027

Society | May 27, 2024, Monday // 16:00
Bulgaria: Fast Track to the Future: Sofia-Burgas High-Speed Train Set for 2027

The Sofia-Burgas high-speed train line is slated for completion by 2027, announced Georgi Gvozdeikov, the acting minister of transport, in an interview with Nova TV.

"We are working diligently to advance projects aimed at enhancing speed and safety within Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ)," Gvozdeikov stated. The distance between Sofia and Burgas spans 360 km, with trains set to travel at speeds of up to 160 km/h, covering the route in approximately 3 hours.

Gvozdeikov emphasized the joint commitment of municipalities and the Ministry of Transport to the national transport scheme. Recently, a contract was inked with a Swiss company for the procurement of eight double-decker trains, with the potential for an additional three pending financing. Additionally, the bidding process for 35 single-decker trains concluded last week.

Moreover, plans are underway to establish a widespread network of charging stations for electric vehicles. This initiative, funded by approximately BGN 90 million under the "Transport Connectivity" program, aligns with broader efforts to promote sustainable transportation infrastructure.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: train, sofia, Burgas, Gvozdeikov

Related Articles:

30-Year-Old Man Survives Lightning Strike in Sofia

|

Emergency Response in Sofia as Hailstorm Causes Flooding and Damage

|

Sofia Mayor Reveals Funding Options for Vitosha Lifts Modernization Project

|

Nitrogen Dioxide Pollution in Sofia Exceeds Official Limits

|

Bulgarian Railways Considers Video Surveillance in Trains for Enhanced Security

|

Borissov and Fandakova Summoned Over Vitosha Lift Scandal

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgaria's Emergency Services in Peril: 50% of Positions Vacant

A staffing crisis is looming in Bulgaria's emergency care sector, with around 2,000 paramedics currently without employment

Society » Health | May 27, 2024, Monday // 11:27

Video of Security Guard Forcing Students to Chant 'Long Live Macedonia' in Bulgarian School (UPDATED)

A security guard at the "Nikola Voivodov" school in Vratsa has been detained for making anti-Bulgarian appeals and comments within the school premises

Society » Education | May 27, 2024, Monday // 10:40

Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny Start to the Week

Today, most of Bulgaria will experience sunny weather, though cloudiness will increase over North-Eastern regions in the afternoon

Society » Environment | May 27, 2024, Monday // 08:32

Bulgarian Cultural Heritage Under Threat in North Macedonia: Dimitar Talev's Historic House in Prilep Demolished

Part of the historic house belonging to the renowned Bulgarian writer Dimitar Talev, located in Prilep, North Macedonia, has reportedly been demolished, raising concerns among cultural preservation advocates

Society » Culture | May 25, 2024, Saturday // 12:32

French Tourist Rescued from Seven Rila Lakes by Bulgarian Military Helicopter

Yesterday, a "Cougar" helicopter crew was dispatched to the Seven Rila Lakes area to assist a seriously injured individual

Society » Incidents | May 25, 2024, Saturday // 12:18

Bulgarian Confidence in Government Hits Record Low

A recent Eurobarometer survey conducted by the European Commission reveals that only 19 percent of Bulgarians express confidence in their government

Society | May 24, 2024, Friday // 10:08
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria