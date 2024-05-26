Bulgarians' Travel Habits Revealed: Food Expenses Dominate
Bulgaria Anticipates Strong Summer Season with 10% Rise in Tourists
A promising summer season with a 10% increase in tourists compared to last year is anticipated, according to Konstantin Zankov, a marketing and business consultant in tourism, speaking to the national radio
Bulgaria Ranks 40th in Global Tourism Destination Index
Bulgaria has secured the 40th spot in the global ranking of tourist destinations
Bulgarian Tourism Sees Strong Start, Faces Staffing Challenges
Coastal hoteliers are increasing employee wages by at least 20% to address the staff shortage
End of an Era: Simeonovo Lift on Vitosha Mountain in Sofia Ceases Operations Forever
The Simeonovo lift, located on Vitosha Mountain, has ceased operations permanently due to unavailability of necessary parts
French President Macron Recommends Varna as a Must-Visit Destination
French President Emmanuel Macron has designated Varna as one of his favored travel destination
Wizz Air Introduces New Varna to London Gatwick Route
"Wizz Air" has unveiled a fresh route from Varna to London Gatwick Airport, marking an expansion in its flight offerings