Bulgarians' Travel Habits Revealed: Food Expenses Dominate

In the first quarter, according to data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI), 1,068 million Bulgarians embarked on tourism journeys, marking a 5.7% increase compared to the previous year. Among these travelers, 74.9% chose domestic destinations, 19.5% traveled exclusively abroad, and 5.6% indulged in both domestic and international trips.

When examining the expenditure breakdown, regardless of the destination - whether within Bulgaria or abroad - food expenses emerged as the dominant category, constituting 36.9% of total expenses domestically and 32.2% internationally.

Interestingly, a significant portion of trips abroad, totaling 58%, were organized independently, indicating a preference for self-guided travel experiences among Bulgarian tourists. Conversely, for domestic trips, the vast majority, accounting for 88.2%, were organized independently.

The data also sheds light on the demographic profile of travelers, revealing that Bulgarians aged 25-44 comprised the largest group of tourists, representing 38.3% of all travelers. Within this age bracket, independent travel was notably popular. Moreover, among those traveling internationally, individuals aged 45-64 constituted the largest segment relative to other age groups, comprising 22.5% of travelers in this category.