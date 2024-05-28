Bulgaria's Emergency Services in Peril: 50% of Positions Vacant

Bulgarian President Radev: Want to Send Weapons to Ukraine? Sign Up for Combat!
President Rumen Radev, while visiting Switzerland, expressed concerns about the declarations stating Bulgaria will not send troops to Ukraine
