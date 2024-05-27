Tragic Landslide in Papua New Guinea Buries Thousands Alive!

The National Disaster Center of Papua New Guinea has reported a devastating landslide in a remote village in the northern region, burying over 2,000 people beneath the debris. Initially estimated to have claimed around 100 lives, the death toll has tragically soared since the disaster unfolded.

Rescue efforts have faced immense challenges, with teams struggling to locate survivors amidst layers of mud and debris, reaching depths of 6 to 8 meters. Despite ongoing efforts, hopes of finding additional survivors are dwindling.

The landslide, which occurred in Enga province around 3 a.m. on Friday, caught the community unaware as most residents were asleep. The catastrophic event has not only resulted in a significant loss of lives but has also caused extensive damage to buildings, agricultural land, and the local economy.

Approximately 4,000 people resided in the vicinity of the affected area, exacerbating the scale of the tragedy. Humanitarian organizations have expressed deep concern, emphasizing the difficulty in determining the exact number of casualties amid the chaos and devastation.