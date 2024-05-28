Stoltenberg in Bulgaria: NATO Must Act Fast for Ukraine's Defense!

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized the need for NATO to play a greater role in coordinating and planning military assistance to Ukraine, along with committing to a multi-year financial framework to support Kyiv. Speaking in Sofia ahead of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly session, Stoltenberg stressed the importance of NATO's assistance in Ukraine's efforts to reclaim territory from Russian occupation, despite delays in aid deliveries impacting the ongoing conflict.

Regarding NATO's involvement in Ukraine, Stoltenberg clarified that there are no plans for a training mission in the country. He outlined three key topics for the upcoming NATO meeting in Washington in July: enhancing defense capabilities among allies, supporting Ukraine, and strengthening global partnerships, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

Stoltenberg underscored NATO's commitment to peace and emphasized the evolving security challenges faced by the alliance in a changing world. He highlighted NATO's efforts to increase military capabilities among member states, with a significant number now meeting the target of allocating at least 2% of GDP to defense spending.

Addressing the situation in Ukraine, Stoltenberg condemned Russia's aggression and praised NATO's aid contributions, which facilitated Ukraine's liberation of 50% of the occupied territory. However, he expressed concern over delays in delivering promised aid to Ukraine, urging greater NATO involvement and a multi-year aid plan for the country.

Stoltenberg also emphasized the importance of global security, highlighting the interconnectedness of regional conflicts and the need for cooperation with partners in the Asia-Pacific region. He cautioned against the growing alliance between China and Russia and stressed the importance of NATO's collaboration with partners to address emerging security threats effectively.

In conclusion, Stoltenberg reiterated NATO's commitment to addressing global security challenges and expressed confidence in the alliance's ability to confront future crises collectively.