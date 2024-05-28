Video of Security Guard Forcing Students to Chant 'Long Live Macedonia' in Bulgarian School (UPDATED)

Bulgaria: Video of Security Guard Forcing Students to Chant 'Long Live Macedonia' in Bulgarian School (UPDATED) @Youtube/JFK2020

A security guard at the "Nikola Voivodov" school in Vratsa has been detained for making anti-Bulgarian appeals and comments within the school premises. The incident came to light through a circulating video on social media, where the guard is seen encouraging students to chant "Long live Macedonia" while filming them. In response to a student's patriotic remark of "Long live Bulgaria", the guard threatened physical violence.

The security guard, who also went live on TikTok, captured images of students and school staff, referring to the children with derogatory terms and making inflammatory remarks. The school's director, Snezhanka Kamenova, was informed of the situation on Sunday afternoon and expressed shock at the content of the video.

Kamenova revealed that the security guard had illegally filmed students and colleagues without their consent, violating both labor discipline and ethical standards for working with students. Additionally, he used his position to involve students in ideological slogans, which is strictly prohibited within school premises.

The videos also showed the security guard filming history teachers without their knowledge, asking them questions related to historical facts. Despite being employed for nearly a year and a half, he had no prior disciplinary issues apart from a previous incident involving loud music at the concierge area.

Considering the severity of the incident, the school administration is likely to terminate the employee's contract. The incident has raised concerns among parents and highlighted the importance of upholding professional conduct within educational institutions.

